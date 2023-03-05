ST. THOMAS — Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, military officials, friends and family gathered Saturday morning to witness history during the promotion ceremony of Brigadier General Sally F. Petty, the first woman to serve as assistant adjutant general of the Virgin Islands National Guard.
President Joe Biden appointed Petty, 57, to the post, that subsequently was approved by Congress.
Petty, a 1983 graduate of Charlotte Amalie High School, serves as principal of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School.
On Saturday, with the new insignia added to her uniform, she was heralded as the first woman to be federally appointed as the territory’s assistant adjutant general, and second to rise to the title of brigadier general in VING’s 50-year existence.
Unfurling an emblematic red flag with yellow fringe with the help of fellow guardsmen, the newly installed brigadier general revealed the single white star — a symbol of patriotism, valor, fidelity and abilities that led to her pinning ceremony at a packed SFC Leonard B. Francis Readiness Center on Saturday.
The occasion brought out the pomp and circumstance. The Army Band played as part of the program, and Petty was presented with a black leather belt with a gold-plated buckle with the emblem of an eagle.
Petty, in brief remarks, encouraged those gathered to “believe that you can make history by giving yourself the greatest chance to achieve.”
“Above all, believe in an undeniable will to persevere when others lose their willpower, then execute your dream…. just believe, execute, and miracles will happen,” she said.
Petty also described the combination of years, rank, education and experience it took to reach the historic milestone. She didn’t immediately join the food line, choosing instead to take photos with a long line of well-wishers.
Born on St. Thomas and raised in Solberg, Petty attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School. She was a long distance runner at CAHS — eventually heading to Norfolk State University, where she was part of the school’s track team for two years. Her ability to keep in shape all year round had a positive impact on her military career later. In 1989, inspired by her brother who joined the Navy, she enlisted in VING. She also accepted a teaching position at Kean.
“It was just a way of relaxing. I would get off at the end of the day and just run home,” she recalled of her younger years, adding there were no buses coming into her neighborhood to take children back and forth to school.
During introductory remarks Major General Kodjo Knox-Limbacker, who serves as VING adjutant general, described Petty as “an audacious officer who always exceeds the standards and takes care of people.”
“As principal, General Petty continues to lead a team in the development of the territory’s young men and women to truly be all that they can be,” he said. “As a military officer, she now serves as assistant adjutant general of the Virgin Islands National Guard, assisting me to lead the Guard on the eastern front to be a ready, relevant and responsive force, exceeding standards.
The ability to think strategically and act decisively and enable the people and processes to solve complex problems were key to the new role,” he said.
Kean’s marching band and dancers paid homage, soon after Petty ended her remarks. They were followed by the Rocking Rays Cheerleaders, featuring synchronized hand claps and stomping feet to proclaim: “Petty got this thing in the bag!”
Jessica Byrd, one of the group’s cheerleading coaches, said they wanted Petty to “feel the love.”
“She’s really come through for us very often so we’re happy to be here to support her as she gets promoted,” she said.
That sentiment was shared by 11th-grader Kyra David, who said Petty was like a second mother to her and other classmates.
“She wouldn’t walk past us straight in the hallway, like she would have to call our name, give us a hug, make sure we’re OK,” David said. “It’s never a bad day with Principal Petty.”
Cosmetology instructor Javaite Brin, who worked with Petty for the last 17 years, said Petty is known to drop in at school even when she’s on duty for the National Guard.
“She sets her rules. She gives you direction. You execute her work with the students — she’s a great person and she takes her job seriously,” Brin said. “It’s an honor to see that she has grown so much, and she encouraged a lot of students to join either the military or National Guard.”
Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington said the qualities Petty displays in the military are equally visible on campus.
“She runs a tight ship. She’s invested in the children. It’s service above self,” Wells-Herrington said. “I see her as a gentle giant — no-nonsense when she needs to, but lovable also and that’s what I love about her.”
Colleagues, past and present, also praised Petty.
“As a female serving in the armed forces it’s not a lot of us who are ascended to the rank of general officer-ship and to be the first — my, truly excited for her,” said Col. Deborah Lobbenmeier, U.S. Property and Fiscal Officer for the Virgin Islands, and Petty’s former classmate. “It shows that others behind can actually aspire to become a general officer, federally recognized in the Virgin Islands National Guard.”
For Sen. Marise James, Petty represents citizen soldiering at its finest. She got to know Petty from 2009 to 2010 when they were stationed in Guantanamo Bay. She said she got to really appreciate Petty’s leadership after Hurricane Irma hit St. Thomas after allowing soldiers time to check on their families and return to the mission, realizing they were also victims.
“She took command. She served the citizens of St. Thomas, and at the same time, she showed a lot of compassion for her soldiers, who themselves were really hit by the hurricane. I had not seen that kind of leadership before during a hurricane. I think she exemplifies true leadership where she took care of the citizens and at the same time she took care of the soldiers,” she said.
“I feel really proud. This is what is exciting about it. It’s V.I. History and it’s Women’s History Month combined right in front of us with a wonderful woman and a wonderful Virgin Islander.”
Major Wanda Williams, mistress of ceremonies, said she felt “awesome,” about the promotion of one of her mentors since joining the guard in 1997.
“She’s fierce, she’s honest, she’s true, she’s genuine,” Williams said.
“She’s a phenomenal person. She tells you like it is. She’s forthcoming. She’ll fix you when you’re wrong and she’ll appreciate you and lift you up when you’re correct — her as a person, she’s the truest person I know.”
Ret. Col. Caroline Fawkes, who is now Elections supervisor, was Petty’s battalion commander from 2000 to 2003, and also served with her in Cuba.
“She’s a team player and she performs. You give her guidance — she knows your intent as a commander and she carries out that duty,” Fawkes said. “This is an auspicious occasion and we’re glad we’re here to celebrate it.”
Retired officer Hillis Benjamin got teary-eyed while reading Petty’s bio, having served as her platoon leader when she first joined the National Guard, and in many instances since, including Iraq, where they transformed bombed-out buildings into an operations center to provide food and water to over 50,000 troops.
“I’m very proud of her achieving what she’s achieved. That’s an achievement of a once-in-a-lifetime,” Benjamin said. “Everyone don’t get it — and I’m so proud of her for that.”
Among the family members beaming with pride were Petty’s sisters, Susan Petty-Rogers and Irma Petty Douglas.
The latter described Petty as “quiet but always determined,” adding that the honor was not unexpected for a sister who always strove for excellence.
Petty-Rogers, who flew back home for the ceremony, praised her younger sister as “very humble and would give the shirt off her back to anybody, even a stranger.”