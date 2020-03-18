ST. THOMAS — Broadband VI and Viya have announced the companies are waiving fees and offering discounted internet services to businesses, students and their families in response to the COVID-19 virus.
Broadband VI., in a released statement, said it has adopted the “Keep America Connected” request by the Federal Communications Commission. As a result, for the next 60 days, the company will not terminate service to residential or small business customers due to inability to pay because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Both Broadband VI and Viya have announced they will waive late fees incurred by residential or small business customers who can demonstrate economic hardship because of the pandemic.
According to Broadband VI’s release, the company said it also would do its part to help local students, as many schools are shifting to online-based instruction as part of larger strategy to use social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.
“More families are needing high-speed internet access to support distance learning, conduct business, and obtain access to health professionals, news and entertainment options,” the release states.
“Our goal has always been to provide reliable and affordable internet connectivity to all, and especially now to students and their families who are so directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Operating Officer David Zumwalt.
“Viya, like everyone throughout the world, is concerned about the coronavirus,” said Viya Chief Executive Officer Geraldine Pitt. “We see that it has been incredibly disruptive: schools are closing, employees may need to work remotely and normal interactions are discouraged in the community.”
“As concerned corporate citizens, we would like to make it very simple and affordable for everyone to stay connected,” Pitt said.
Broadband VI is offering the following discounts through May 15:
• No install fees for new high-speed internet service.
• A half-off discount for new subscribers to 25Mbps Zipline service.
Broadband VI is also participating in the FCC’s Lifeline program which offers additional service discounts to qualifying individuals, details of which are available on its website.
Viya is taking the following steps:
• Waiving installation fees for all new high-speed internet customers through the end of April.
• Waiving late fees on all services if the customer can demonstrate economic hardship as a result of the pandemic.
• Ensuring that existing public Wi-Fi hotspots will remain free.
• Offering a 50% discount on 25Mbps service for the first three months for new customers.
• Offering a deep discount on the mobile internet service (Mi-Fi) for new customers at a low cost of $40 per month for the first three months.
Broadband VI is discouraging walk-in traffic to its offices during the COVID-19 pandemic, for the protection of Broadband VI employees as well as the community. Instead, residents can call 340-719-2943 on St. Croix and 340-774-5780 in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
For more information on the Boradband VI programs, email office@broadband.vi or visit www.broadband.vi.
For more information on the Viya programs, visit www.viya.vi.
