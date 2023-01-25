The St. John School of the Arts’ beloved annual fundraiser, Broadway Comes to St. John, will return with its full, original format Saturday at the Cruz Bay arts school.
The show, which has historically been put on by the island’s fourth-graders, missed 2018 and 2021 due to the hurricanes and COVID-19, respectively, and featured fourth- and fifth- graders in 2019 and 2022 to ensure no students missed the opportunity. This year, 45 St. John fourth-graders will wow audiences with their performance, a culmination of two weeks of rehearsals with Broadway professionals Andrew Hanley and Suzanna Dupree. The Broadway duo wrote the production, called “When I Grow Up,” exclusively for Broadway Comes to St. John.
“It’s an opportunity for students to build self-confidence, to be creative, and to learn to work cooperatively,” said SJSA Executive Director Jeune Provost. “There are a lot of academic and social benefits from participation. The next year is a transitional one for fourth-graders; they’re learning about themselves, separating their identities from parents and friends, and it’s important to empower them at this point.”
SJSA board member Ronnie Lee, who launched the school’s Broadway fundraiser in 2011 and is himself an accomplished actor and producer, echoed Provost’s sentiments.
“The purpose of ‘Broadway’ is to expose children to the magic of the arts,” said Lee. “It gives the children the opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings through song and dance. This is so important, especially if they’re not able to express themselves verbally.”
With a week and a half of practices behind them, Gifft Hill School fourth-graders shared their thoughts on the experience thus far.
“I’ve been really excited since December; it’s my biggest dream,” said Aria Morton. “I was a little bit nervous but I’m not so nervous anymore. I love singing.”
“I was excited when I found out I was going to do a solo, and also a little bit scared,” said Naudy Castillo. “I’m 80% excited, 20% scared. I feel confident.”
“I’m really nervous because I know there’s always a lot of people in the audience,” said Adelis Obando, who shared that she sings the songs from the performance to herself when she’s getting ready for school in the morning. “Practices have been great and I’m really excited to perform.”
A limited number of tickets to the 6 p.m. “angel” performance Saturday are available for a $250 donation and include a wine tasting event sponsored by Island Hope Wines and dinner at a fine-dining establishment on St. John. Restaurants donating meals to the School of the Arts include 1864, Cruz Bay Landing, Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse, Extra Virgin, La Tapa, Lime Inn, Morgan’s Mango, Ocean 362, and the Rum Hut. The evening also includes a raffle with prizes including a gold and diamond pendant from Bamboo Jewelers, a two-night stay at the Wharfside Village Hotel, and a full-day boat trip for six with Wharfside Watersports. Raffle tickets sell for $25 each.
Tickets are also available for a second performance for family and community members at 8 p.m. Saturday for $25. In addition to providing an evening of entertainment for community members and supporters, Broadway Comes to St. John helps the arts school provide in-school and after-school programming as well as scholarships for students to attend.
“St. John School of the Arts works hard to ensure that access is available within the schools as well as after school,” said Provost. “We also give a full tuition scholarship each year to one outstanding Broadway participant, chosen by the actors.”
To purchase tickets or to make a donation, visit www.stjohnschoolofthearts.org. For more information, call 340-779-4322 or email info@stjohnschoolofthearts.org.