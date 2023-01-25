ST. THOMAS — A District Court judge on Monday granted a request by prosecutors to sentence a brothel owner to seven years and three months behind bars.
Ramona Rivera Luna, 65, owner of the Embers Guest House in Contant, must also pay restitution, totaling a little over $1 million to her victims, as well as a fee of more than $20,000, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.
Chief District Court Judge Robert A. Molloy sentenced Luna to 87 months on Monday, after she previously pleading guilty to one count of transporting an individual in foreign commerce for the purpose of prostitution and three counts of bringing illegal aliens to the U.S. for financial gain.
Molloy also placed Luna on five years of supervised release, following completion of her prison term, and ordered her to pay restitution of $1,095,712 and a mandatory special assessment fee $20,400.
According to court documents, “Rivera Luna arranged for illegal aliens living in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela to be smuggled to St. Thomas to live and work as prostitutes at The Embers Guest House, an illegal house of prostitution that she owned and operated,” in Contant for 15 years.
“Rivera Luna admitted to having lured some of these women into traveling to St. Thomas under the false pretense of providing them with legitimate employment as bartenders,” Smith said in the news release. “Rivera Luna further admitted that she financially benefited from this arrangement as the women were required to reimburse her for the cost of their transportation. The women were also required to pay Rivera Luna rent and a cut of the money they earned from performing commercial sex acts.”
According to Smith, in handing down the sentence, Molloy noted the mental anguish Luna caused her victims to suffer, but did not detail the judge’s comments.
Last month, the prosecutor in the case, asked the judge to sentence Luna, also known as “Clara,” to more than seven years in prison.
She was arrested in October 2020 and indicted on 22 charges, but later plead guilty to four counts under an agreement with prosecutors — one count of transporting for prostitution, and three counts of bringing in illegal aliens for financial gain.
According to court records, Luna arranged for women to be smuggled into the country, and coerced them to engage in commercial sex acts in order to pay off their smuggling debts. Prosecutors said she also charged them rent for their rooms at The Embers, but forbade them from leaving.
Federal agents executed a search warrant at the guest house in November 2020 and rescued seven women, including some who said they’d been trying for years to escape their supposed debts to Rivera Luna through forced prostitution, and expressed “terror” that she would retaliate and harm their families.
Under the plea agreement, Luna agreed to make restitution to eight victims totaling more than $1 million.
Her attorney, Clive Rivers, in response to the prosector’s motion for an 87-month sentence, requested a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, citing Luna’s “tumultuous upbringing” as one of eight children raised by a single mother in the Dominican Republic before becoming a legal U.S. resident.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards, however, requested the 87 months, making it clear that the victims in the case suffered shocking levels of abuse, including one who “became so desperate that she cut her wrists.”
“For over 15 years, the defendant profited from coercing women from impoverished countries into performing commercial sex acts for the pleasure of her paying patrons. These women were subjected to all sorts of dangerous situations and degrading acts, the psychological effects of which continue to haunt them,” Edwards wrote in her motion. “The sentence imposed should reflect the defendant’s decade-plus long mistreatment and manipulation of vulnerable women. The sentence should send a message to the defendant and the community at large that this heinous criminal conduct will be treated with all the seriousness it demands.”