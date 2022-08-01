ST. CROIX — Dale and Yvette Brown, co-owners of Sejah Farm of the Virgin Islands on St. Croix, have long been advocates for farming in the Virgin Islands.
Last month that advocacy was rewarded when Dale Brown was was inducted into the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Southeast Region Conservation Hall of Fame.
The recognitiation came at NACD’s 2022 Summer Forum held July 13 on St. Croix, according to a released statement.
“The NACD Southeast Region Conservation Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have had a significant impact or influence on conservation practice and partnerships at the local, state, territory, regional, or national levels,” Michael Crowder, NACD president, said of the recognition.
Department of Agriculture Commissioner Positive T.A. Nelson was present to congratulate Brown.
Crowder also spoke of Brown’s conservation practices and his contributions at NACD’s 2022 Summer Meeting, held in San Juan, five days later on July 18.
According to the press release, “the Browns are advocates for the development of the territory’s agriculture resurgence, environmentalists, and conservationists.”
Brown, in an interview with The Daily News, said he was surprised by the national recognition.
He said that he was called to a meeting on St. Croix, and that at the end was unexpectedly presented with the award.
“I had no idea,” Brown said. “I am a self-encouraged individual, I don’t need props and applause or honors to recognize that what I’m doing is right. I just need to continue doing what I am doing.”
Still, he added, “I am very surprised and honored.”
When asked what the award means to him Brown said, “it’s a recognition of what Sejah Farm has been over the years, and what we have advocated for the development of our territorial agriculture.”
He added that “being noticed by the National Association of Conservation District of the work that I’ve put out over the years is now coming to fruition and we do hope that our local leaders understand that agriculture is very important in the territory.”
“It also has to do with how we take care of our environment — our soil, our water, and those measures we have to put in place in case of disaster or crisis. Being a conservationist is a key component to our territorial culture,” he said.
The recognition isn’t his alone, according to Brown.
“I hope it’s a tribute to the territory itself and indicative of the direction that I would like to see the territory go in reference to our environment and paying attention to how much our landscape has changed from being, especially St. Croix, an island that’s a rainforest with waterways to — actually, especially this year — having dry ponds, no running water,” he said. “Our aquifers are depleted, or rather they have gone so low to the point that there is saltwater intrusion, and the fact that we need to continue to press forward to restore and manage what we have remaining.”
Brown aslo discussed climate change and its impact.
“Many people don’t believe in climate change or they don’t recognize it, but our climate is changing especially for islands with how fast they are being developed. They’re changing the environment and that in itself brings about concerns of food insecurity,” he said. “It becomes even more difficult because our climate is changing faster than a continent that is going through climate change because we are a small island in respect to how we treat our environment and not trying to develop a rural metropolis on an island because that is not most effective or efficient for human life.”
The recognition won’t end his work, and Brown will continue his advocacy on behalf of the farming community.
“Unfortunately, we are still struggling because our local government doesn’t seem to think the agricultural industry is necessary or that it is not economically sound or viable,” he said. “They need to have a little bit more understanding and respect for the farmers of this territory because it’s not just done out of passion, it’s a business that we are running and the government is responsible to some degree to make sure that every industry in the territory has advantages.”
He added that the “advantages toward our industry are prescribed in the V.I. Code of how it should be done and that it is a business and the responsibility of our local Department of Agriculture which hasn’t been taken to heart over the last 58 years. Therefore there has been a continuous decline in our industry,” he said, noting that the recently passed Agriculture Plan promises improvements.
“Now there is an agriculture business plan put in place through Act 8404, which is a good thing and the plan itself addresses a multitude of problems,” he said. “It’s not perfect, but it’s something that we can begin to work from and develop over a period of time to meet the needs of the people of the V.I. and to have farmers address their concerns. That’s very important for us, and if we don’t begin to do that then we will be left behind.”
Brown said that in the case of a natural disaster, “we need to be able to bounce back and feed our own.”
“It is reported that imported foods are 97% of the products we consume, while only 3% are grown locally,” he said.
Sejah Farm was established in 1998 and the 15-acre property is owned and operated by Brown and his wife. The farm produces lamb, goat, and chicken as well as crops such as corn, leafy greens, okra, tomatoes, papayas, watermelon, zucchini, butternut squash, cucumbers, collard greens, bok choy, herbs, among otthers.
The couple’s mission is to produce the finest quality raised meats and organic vegetables in the U.S. Virgin Islands to meet the local market demand.
“We try to provide foods that are most nutritional within two weeks whereas the imports we continue to survive on are not the most nutritional because these are foods that are provided for consumption at an eight-week, or even six-month time period,” said Brown.
Sejah Farm has an open market from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5p.m.