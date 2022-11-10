ST. THOMAS — A day after the planned distribution of Social Security stipend checks was curtailed on St. Croix, citing “inadequate space” for the volume of people who had gathered, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. issued an apology and called on the Office of Management to use a different venue and to follow a more organized process.
According to a Government House statement, Bryan “directed the Office of Management and Budget to use the Rudolph Schulterbrandt Agricultural Grounds in Estate Lowe Love on St. Croix when the agency resumes the distribution of Social Security Stipend checks,” next week.
At least four people reportedly fainted on St. Croix when the $500 checks were scheduled to initially be distributed on Wednesday in the parking lot of the former Viya building. On St. Thomas, scores of people stood in long lines while employees with the V.I. Fire and Medical Services Division distributed bottled water.
The $500 payment will be issued to “about 22,000 Social Security recipients who are seniors or disabled adults,” according to the news release.
Government House, in its Thursday statement, said checks will be distributed alphabetically by last name using drive-through lanes, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 14-17 on St. Croix. Those unable to pick up checks on the day they are assigned can do so from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
The statement did not mention a drive-through process for St. Thomas, noting only that the distribution location is still the front parking lot of the Schneider Hospital and will go an hour later and a day longer, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 14-18.
On St. John, residents can pick up checks at the Administrator’s office.
Thursday’s statement also noted Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal apologized for the inconvenience residents experienced on Wednesday. Some who waited in line described the long wait as “unbearable” and “unacceptable.”
Government House spokesman Richard Motta was contacted Wednesday — when reports of a drive-through process for St. Croix was first announced — about whether the same would occur on St. Thomas. He did not respond. On Thursday, both O’Neal and Motta were contacted after the Government House statement was released, but they also did not return calls.
The statement also noted that on St. Croix checks will be distributed alphabetically as follows:
• Monday — Last names A-F
• Tuesday — Last names G-L
• Wednesday — Last names M-R
• Thursday — Last names S-Z
Manual distribution of checks will continue past Nov. 18, if needed. Residents in both districts are also encouraged to use the mail in option to receive their Social Security stipends. Recipients can send an email to arpa@omb.vi.gov with “SSA Stipend” in the subject line and provide their name, last four digits of their Social Security number, phone number, and correct address to receive their check by mail.
The funds are being made available from the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which allows for helping households respond to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, according to the news release.