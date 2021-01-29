Editor’s note: The following email from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is in response to a column by Daily News Contributing Columnist Maria Ferreras entitled “Senior Citizens Card policy is just burdensome” and published in the Jan. 27 edition of The Daily News. It described the tiresome process of getting senior citizens to renew licenses every five years, noting that “once a senior, always a senior.”
Good morning, I agree that it is somewhat burdensome to renew senior cards but the renewals allow us to:
• Update addresses and contact numbers.
• Establish who may have passed away
We are actually using this information to set up GPS location systems that identify where our seniors are. In times of emergency, they can be quickly located and given doorstep assistance. I worked as a volunteer in the last storm and I had a tough time identifying where to carry supplies beyond the senior living communities. We funded the GPS program this year as a result and it is being worked on through the Lt. Governor’s office. Hope this helps.
— Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.