Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Wednesday announced that the Finance Department has issued $10,101,884 in income tax refunds.
The disbursement comprises 3,838 individual refund checks to those who filed in tax year 2017.
“Despite the negative fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic shutdowns in the Virgin Islands, our administration continues to work hard to meet the long-standing financial obligations of the government and keep our promises to the hardworking taxpayers of the territory,” Bryan said in a released statement.
Bryan added that he recognizes it is a “stressful financial time for many individuals, and we are pleased to be able to make these reimbursements available to them.”
“Hopefully, this will provide a timely stimulus for them and the local economy,” he said.
According to Government House, the latest income tax refund distribution brings the total disbursement to $68,763,023.11 (a total of 24,718 refunds) for the current fiscal year.