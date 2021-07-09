Government House announced Thursday that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will be out of the territory through Monday to attend a recruitment fair in Atlanta “in hopes of encouraging Virgin Islanders to return to the territory to work for the government of the Virgin Islands.”
According to a news release, Bryan said before his departure Thursday that the weekend’s job fair is part of an effort to encourage qualified Virgin Islanders living abroad to return home with the opportunity to fill public sector positions.
“This is the first of several planned efforts to reach out to the larger Virgin Islands diaspora to fill some of the critical vacancies that currently exist within the Government of the Virgin Islands,” the release stated.
Saturday’s job fair will be led by the V.I. Division of Personnel and will feature four panels of representatives from various government agencies: Health, Human Services and Education; Law Enforcement; Financial Services and Innovation and Technology.
During Bryan’s absence, Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach will serve as acting governor.