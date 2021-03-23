With the announcement of major cruise line itineraries to Barbados, the Bahamas and the BVI in June — but not the U.S. Virgin Islands — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is calling on fellow governors for assistance, he said Monday.
Bryan has asked 15 governors — those with ports hosting V.I.-bound cruise ships among others — to sign a petition urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lift its No Sail Order and allow cruise lines to resume passenger operations in the United States, he said.
The No Sail Order requires that American ports remain closed to cruise vessels carrying more than 250 passengers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We have been waiting for just about a year for the CDC to issue the regulations for cruise travel, and those governors are going through their own pain,” Bryan said. “We met with the cruise lines two weeks ago, and while the meeting was very cordial, it was apparent that the principals were not optimistic about the return of cruise travel to U.S. waters any time soon.”
Bryan said he is working with his fellow governors to draft a letter to President Joe Biden asking for new regulations for cruising and for a date for when ports will be allowed to reopen.
Federal assistanceWith one of the V.I.’s major sources of tourism on hold, federal money continue to help prop up the economy. On Friday, 6,985 stimulus checks were mailed to residents totaling more than $5 million from the funds Congress approved in its December coronavirus aid package.
The territory has yet to receive its share of stimulus funds from the Biden administration’s recently passed American Rescue Plan, but qualifying residents can expect $1,400 stimulus checks as soon as it does, Bryan said.
Starting Monday, Emergency Rent Assistance will be available to residents who have lost income because of COVID, Bryan said. To qualify, the tenant’s annual income must be at or below the area median — a family of four on St. Thomas would have to make $53,700 or less for example.
According to the U.S. Treasury, “the statute does not prohibit the enrollment of households for only prospective benefits.”