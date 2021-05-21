Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Thursday issued a proclamation designating the third week of May as Virgin Islands African Heritage Week with Saturday being observed as African Liberation Day.
“Virgin Islands African Heritage Week annually commemorates, observes, memorializes and celebrates that African Liberation Day is rooted in the First Conference of Independent African States convened by eight African nations in 1958 during African Freedom Day (April 15),” the proclamation sates. Further, it noted that Liberty Day was led by Kwame Nkrumah, “the first president of the independent Republic of Ghana — an African nation with which many Virgin Islands Caribbean people have ancestral family lineage.”
According to the proclamation May 22 annually “marks a time set aside for public education, reflection, contemplation, introspection, community action, showcasing African cultural diversity and commemorative celebration for, by and with Virgin Islanders of African descent in respectful remembrance of our proud African civilizations, culture, heritage, arts, technologies ... that are ancestrally linked to our Virgin Islands, Caribbean, Americas and the world.”