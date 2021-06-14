ST. THOMAS — Three months after signaling his administration would use revenue generated from excise taxes to fund repayment of the 8% salary cut for public sector employees, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has submitted legislation to make it a reality.
Bryan, in a transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory on Friday, said the V.I. government proposes beginning repayment of the pay cut under the V.I. Economic Stability Act of 2011, in Fiscal Year 2021, and continue into Fiscal Year 2022 “until each VIESA-affected employee is paid a share of the funds in the VIESA Compensation Excise Tax Account established by the legislation, as determined by the discretion of the Governor.”
According to a statement from Government House, employees’ rights to receive payment under the proposed bill “will terminate at such time as the employee’s repayment amount balance is zero.”
“This includes all employees in the unions that challenged the action and those that were not union members but affected by the application of the Act,” Bryan wrote.
Bryan reminded Frett-Gregory in his letter that not only did he promise repayment of the 2011 retro wages as far back as his State of the Territory in January — when the 34th Legislature was officially sworn in — but again when he submitted his two-year executive budget last week.
“I intend to make payment as directed by the ruling in the cases of United Steel Paper and Forestry Rubber Manufacturing Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union AFL-CIO-CLC v. Government of the Virgin Islands, No. 14-4357, and St. Croix Federation AFT Local 1826 v. Governor of the Virgin Islands, No. 14-4358 …,” he wrote.
Frett-Gregory issued her own statement in response, noting senators have their own plan to repay the debt much earlier, by December, and not over the two-year period Bryan announced.
In addition to Frett-Gregory, Senators Kurt Vialet, Novelle Francis Jr. and Janelle Sarauw are sponsors of the 34th Legislature’s repayment plan.
“The Legislature has determined that it is prudent to pay the VIESA debt this year and not continue to carry this liability forward,” Frett-Gregory said.
A Committee of the Whole hearing has been scheduled for June 23 to discuss the 2011 retro wages and other measures. The repayment of the 8% salary cut will be addressed during pending legislative session, according to Frett-Gregory’s statement.
Gov. John de Jongh Jr. signed Act 7261 into law in 2011, after it was approved by the 29th Legislature headed by Senate President Ronald Russell. De Jongh referenced the current global economic crisis and the territory’s precarious financial in signing the bill into law. The unions quickly filed suit calling the pay cut unconstitutional.
A subsequent appellate court ruling in their favor was handed down in 2016 during Gov. Kenneth Mapp’s administration, who said the territory must accept the federal court’s ruling and repay those affected.
“We will include all workers affected by the cut. In unions, all unions, and out of unions,” Mapp said during a Dec. 12, 2016, press conference. He said then the lawsuit judgement was valued at $65 million.
Mapp eventually proposed a series of revenue generating initiatives under his proposed V.I. Enhancement and Economic Recovery Act (VIEERA), including “sin taxes” on alcohol and tobacco products as well as taxes on timeshare units, to pay for the retro wages.
The payments would have been released over two years, with salary restoration going to unionized and non-unionized employees, both current and those no longer employed with the V.I. government, Mapp said at the time.
Vialet noted in the statement issued by Frett-Gregory that “now is the time to repay and make government employees whole.”
In 2017, he was chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee that ultimately approved an amended version of Mapp’s proposed VIEERA “sin tax” bill despite opposition from residents and businesses alike. While the approved version added new taxes on tobacco, alcoholic beverages and sodas, it removed a provision setting aside most of the timeshare fee revenue for pay employees affected by the 8% cut.
Until U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy’s ruling in March, the territory had been barred from collecting more than $84 million in excise tax revenue since former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez issued an injunction in 2018.
Gomez found that the V.I. government had been failing to assess excise tax on local manufacturers for more than 30 years and was essentially penalizing importers of goods with an additional tax in violation of the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The V.I. government appealed to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which remanded the case with instructions to lift the injunction if the government could prove it had begun collecting excise tax on manufacturers. Molloy ruled favorably after the government collected $26.61 from two manufacturers.
At a press briefing in March, Bryan’s spokesperson Richard Motta announced the governor’s intention to repay the debt with revenue generated from the excise tax.