Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Thursday issued a proclamation commemorating the birthday of Gov. Juan Francisco Luis, the third elected governor of the Virgin Islands.
Luis, who would have been 80 today, was born in Vieques, Puerto Rico, in 1940 and moved to St. Croix with his family at age 2. He died on June 4, 2011.
Luis assumed the governorship of the Virgin Islands after Gov. Cyril King died in office in January 1978. He was later elected as the third governor of the territory and served for two terms, making him the longest serving in Virgin Islands history, according to Government House.
Luis also served for one term in the V.I. Legislature before running for lieutenant governor.
Bryan, in his statement, said Luis is widely credited with overhauling and establishing the current Virgin Islands health care system “and he lobbied for federal funds that were used to build the Juan F. Luis Hospital on St. Croix, the Myrah Keating Smith Clinic on St. John and Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas.”
Luis died at age 70 at the hospital on St. Croix that bears his name.