A day after senators rejected the Bryan administration’s latest attempt to refinance $85 million of debt and put the savings toward the ailing pension system among the priorities, Gov. Albert Bryan said it was an unfortunate outcome as the plan was a safe way to an immediate cash infusion.
According to a news release from Government House, while senators rejected the plan Tuesday, and some in the community remained skeptical, neighboring Puerto Rico moved to capitalize on a similar debt financing plan.
“Puerto Rico on Wednesday passed a similar measure for some of its bonds to be offered to the bond market for refinancing,” Bryan said in a prepared statement.
He noted that the primary difference between the two debt financing proposals is that Puerto Rico will be refinancing unrated bonds, and the U.S. Virgin Islands is offering investment grade, which puts us in the position for a more favorable interest rate than the 3.75% they’re aiming for.
“This type of debt refinancing transaction is a safe and trusted way that governments at all levels increasingly are realizing immediate savings by lowering their payments toward their debt obligations,” Bryan said.
He added that it was “unfortunate that the Legislature passed up this opportunity” and that the proposal was one of several initiatives “we are working on to address the GERS insolvency and fund other critical government projects.
“Of these initiatives, this proposal would have provided an immediate infusion of revenue to help stabilize the retirement system while we continue pushing forward other initiatives,” he said.
The governor, in his statement, pointed out that senators previously approved a similar proposal in September. The transaction, however, was pulled after a lawsuit from retiree groups threatened the process and pushed it beyond its closing deadline of Sept. 30.
The Legislature “at this time does not have the desire to front-load the savings to infuse revenue into the GERS,” Bryan said, adding it still makes sense to refinance the debt at these current low interest rates to achieve these savings.
The Bryan/Roach administration will double its efforts for other revenue-generating measures, including the Cannabis Act, according to the statement.