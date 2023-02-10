Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., in Washington, D.C. this week for the National Governor’s Association winter gathering and a series of meetings with White House and congressional staff, testified Thursday before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing, according to a Government House statement.
The governor asked senators for assistance with a laundry list of items including the expanded cost-sharing on federal grants, rum cover-over, health care disparities, EPA resistance to restarting refinery and energy issues during the meeting which included colleagues from other U.S. territories — Gov. Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico; Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero of Guam; Gov. Arnold Palacios of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Gov. Lemanu Mauga of American Samoa.
Bryan while updating Congress on the state of the territory, highlighted during his opening remarks the list of items including “expanded cost-sharing on federal grants, rum cover-over, health care disparities, resistance by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to restarting refinery and energy issues and requested Congress assistance in mitigating those challenges to the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
“We already have the money; it’s already been allotted and allocated. We just need cooperation between our federal government divisions,” Bryan testified.
The hearing was primarily focused on the Pacific territories and the current issues between the U.S. and China, but the governors had an opportunity to provide details to the senators about inflation, workforce development and the lack of sufficient health care workers in the Virgin Islands, according to the statement.
In response to a question on inflation in U.S. territories by Committee Chairman Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Virginia), Bryan explained the impact of the current 5% inflation rate on V.I. residents.
“Energy is 63 cents a kilowatt-hour, compared to 12 here,” he said. “Construction — a public housing unit is costing us $380,000 to $500,000 per unit, and construction has tripled in cost.”
When asked about the greatest challenge to territories by Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) Bryan said it is finding workers to fill the jobs of recovery projects.
“We lost 20 percent of our population in the last decade because of the hurricanes, the closing of the refinery and the recession,” Bryan said. “We need as much people as possible. We need 5,000 additional workers, that’s over 5 percent of our population, and 10 percent of our workforce to complete this recovery.”
The governor also had a chance to update senators when asked by Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) about a lack of health care workers. According to Government House, Bryan said he “is trying to ease that lack using federal funding, but the situation remains challenging.”
“The ARPA funding has been so useful because it is so flexible and you can use it in so many ways. We’re incentivizing nurses and medical personnel on the whole to move to the islands,” Bryan said of the American Rescue Plan Act. “But housing and everything else is expensive. Incentivizing them is good, but not only are they lesser paid but there’s a higher cost of living, so it’s like a double-whammy. Being able to pay more would be great.”
Earlier this week, Bryan met with D.C. Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Wayne Turnage and Howard University Provost Anthony Wuthoh and their respective staff to discuss best practices for advancing telemedhealth in the Virgin Islands and to explore strategic partnerships that will benefit residents by providing better access and more resources for their health and wellbeing.
In a separate statement issued Friday, Government House noted that the meeting, held Tuesday, was organized by Office of Health Information Technology Director Michelle Francis. In addition to Francis, Bryan was also joined by representatives from the Bureau of Information Technology, the Department of Health, Luis and Schneider hospitals, the Office of Management and Budget and the Virgin Islands Next Generation Network.
“Discussions centered on health technology, data gathering and analysis and public health advancements. The V.I. team learned from experts who are leading transformation and innovation in Health Information Technology and Exchange and discussed future collaborative opportunities to provide improved and comprehensive healthcare to V.I. residents, according to the statement.
“In addition to being extremely helpful and informative for our Administration’s plans to improve healthcare for our residents, the expertise that was shared from those who have these systems already in place is invaluable to helping us modernize our health system,” Bryan said. “Besides helping us understand some of the problematic issues in implementing telemedicine systems, our discussions also opened the door for partnerships that will increase the resources for our community as we move forward.”
Tuesday’s discussions also included “potential partnerships with Howard University that will allow greater access to academic research, subject matter expertise and other resources for the territory. The sessions included meetings with Google and other private sector leaders in cloud computing, data aggregation and IT infrastructure building,” the release stated.