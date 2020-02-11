Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is out of the territory and is scheduled to testify today before the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington.
During a news release, Deputy Director of Communications Gerry Yandel said Bryan is among several territorial governors expected testify before the Natural Resources Committee during a hearing on the Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs budget.
He said Bryan will “provide an update on the state of the territory and discuss economic growth incentives, Medicaid reimbursement to the territory’s hospitals and the proposed remittance of a gasoline excise tax to the territory.”
Bryan is also scheduled to participate in a senior plenary session of the Interagency Group on Insular Areas, where he, along with governors from the other U.S. territories, will outline their federal priorities with senior White House officials and the leadership of the U.S. Department of Interior, according to Yandel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.