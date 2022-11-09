ST. THOMAS — Liliana “Joie” Byrd has reason to celebrate this Veterans Day.
The V.I. National Guard member and music teacher at V.I. Montessori School crowned Ms. Veteran America at the 2022 Ms. Veteran America Competition held Oct. 31, at Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla.
Byrd told The Daily News that she learned of the competition while searching for professional organizations that catered to women in the military.
“The military is a very male-dominated field, so I was interested in connecting with other women in the military,” she said, “Once I discovered the Ms. Veteran America competition and learned that the core of the event was advocating for women veterans experiencing homelessness, I was even more set on competing.”
According to its website, the Ms. Veteran America competition “highlights the strength, courage, and sacrifice of the nation’s military women, but also reminds us that these women are mothers, daughters, sisters and wives.”
Proceeds from the event provide housing for homeless women veterans and their children.
Byrd said that while preparing for the competition, she had to remind herself that “this is a marathon, not a sprint” and said she made sure to “stay balanced throughout preparations and prioritized researching and studying for the interview portion of the competition.”
When asked how training for the competition compared to military training, she said both require “quite a lot of discipline” and teamwork.
“Many people think that in a competition, you have to be pitted against the other competitors, but in the Ms. Veteran America competition, all of the competitors are working toward the same cause — raising funds and awareness for homeless women veterans,” she said.
Byrd, who is originally from Atlanta, Ga., attended Jacksonville State University in northeast Alabama. She joined the military when she was 22, spending her first four years in the Army serving as a fife instrumentalist in the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, where she performed in over 230 missions and ceremonies.
“I joined the military because I loved the idea of being able to serve while doing my favorite thing — play music,” she said.
At the end of her active duty enlistment, Byrd visited St. Thomas “multiple times” and was given the opportunity to present music clinics for middle and high school students.
“I thought, ‘If I’m going to teach music anywhere, why not here?’” she said of St. Thomas.
Byrd added that since moving to St. Thomas, she has participated in an internship with music mentor, Verna Araujo, who taught her the “ins and outs” of running an elementary music program and shared insight on “island living and Caribbean culture.”
She said that “Ms. Hill,” her elementary school teacher in Georgia, helped spark her interest for music after teaching her piano.
Music class was the “highlight” of her school week, she said, and she was always excited for her piano lessons.
Byrd said she decided to study music education and become a music teacher because she wanted students to experience the same “joyful musical experiences” that Ms. Hill gave her.
“I think it’s important that when good fortune finds you, you pass it on,” she said.
Byrd is currently a member of the VING band, where she plays flute and steel pan.
She said in addition to music, she enjoys working on projects on her sailboat, writing and arranging music, and playing sports. Currently she’s learning “lacrosse basics” with the USVI Lacrosse Association.
Byrd said when asked that winning the competition was a “huge honor” and “massive responsibility.”
“To be the national advocate for Final Salute Inc. and now represent the 55,000 women veterans experiencing homelessness is a responsibility I never imagined I would hold,” she said.
Now that she’s earned her crown, Byrd plans to advocate, participate in community service, public speaking, and fundraising to further the cause.
“I want the public to know that there would be no Ms. Veteran America without Final Salute Inc. and that earning the title of Ms. Veteran America is the start line, not the finish line of my advocacy,” she said. “I want people to know why Final Salute Inc. seeks to help women veterans specifically. Women veterans are the fastest growing homeless population and Final Salute Inc. hopes to put a stop to that.”