Buck Island is closed to public mooring and anchoring until further notice, according to a news release from the National Park Service on St. Croix.
“This temporary closure is in response to the park having scheduled maintenance repairs around both the anchoring and moorings areas,” according to the news release from Park Superintendent Gregory Camacho. “This temporary closure will help mitigate the risks of park employees and/or contractors from potential hazards and provide a safe working area while divers are marking GPS coordinates and installing new buoys for the anchoring area while operating at limited space and capacity.”
Only National Park staff, concessionaires and contractors, the U.S. Coast Guard, Virgin Islands law enforcement and emergency agencies, “and other agency partners” are authorized to anchor at Buck Island during the temporary closure, Camacho wrote. “Unauthorized vessels will be turned around and prevented from anchoring or mooring during this temporary closure.”
The National Park issued enhanced restrictions on boating at Buck Island in June. Despite warnings by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. against excessive partying and socialization during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some boaters have been sharing Facebook Live videos showing crowds of individuals drinking and dancing in close proximity while anchored at Buck Island.
Camacho wrote in the press release issued Thursday that “we encourage people who choose to visit Buck Island Reef National Monument during this pandemic to continue to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Territorial and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees.
For more information, on the pandemic, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. For more information about Buck Island Reef National Monument, including a list of concessionaires permitted to provide service to Buck Island during the temporary public closure, visit www.nps.gov/buis.