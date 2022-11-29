JOST VAN DYKE — Dale Mapp had harbored a dream about a combined work and vacation business for at least a decade.
That dream came to reality, literally from the damage wrought by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
In October that following year, the certified therapist opened the exclusive, floating spa in White Bay, Jost Van Dyke. Dubbed simply Ocean Spa, it offers soothing massages to clientele, all while being lulled by turquoise waters and he flora and fauna below.
A fixture in the hospitality industry, beginning in his native Barbados with additional experiences in St. Lucia, then Scrub and Peter Island, Mapp said the spa has “evolved” since its opening in October 2018 with each new idea tested and refined over the years.
“I was conceptualizing something that looked like a boat with massages being on it, but it needed to stand out,” he said.
Working at Peter Island at the time in 2017, Mapp was with friends celebrating his Sept. 2 birthday. At the time he was applying for a trade license for his innovative idea and the possibility of having a second income. He planned, however, to hire someone to run the spa.
“I was celebrating on Saturday. Irma hit on Wednesday and my world got turned upside down,” said Mapp, recalling the devastating Category 5 hurricane.
Thereafter his choices were to either return to his native Barbados and starting afresh or staying in the BVI and looking for another job. The latter option, of course, was difficult with most businesses ravaged and electricity out.
Unemployed, but with the idea of the spa, he trudged on.
Mapp said he had enough money to purchase aluminum pontoons to keep the planned 34 -foot long by 16-foot wide structure afloat, and all the necessary frames. Then the money ran out. That’s when he turned to the dump site on the sister-island of Tortola, where Irma’s debris was in abundance. He was able to scour the dump for all the necessary materials to finish his spa.
“I found floor boards, siding boards, cupboard doors, someone’s gate, 2x6s to make the cross beams and plywood — pretty much everything after Irma,” Mapp said.
He added that while all of the materials were found at the Tortola dump site, the spa was built in Fat Hogs Bay, an area historically known for shipwright through the early 70s.
“I just wanted somewhere that would be safe, away from the public, build in peace and get into the water easily and that was the perfect place,” he said.
During the process, Mapp was worried that another hurricane would come and destroy his work, so he tied the structure to an old barge that had been lodged in Fat Hogs Bay since Irma.
“I said if any storm came, I’d ride it out in that,” he recalled. “After I got the all clear, I towed it down to Jost Van Dyke in October,” 2018.
In operation since then, Ocean Spa has two rooms and Mapp plans to add two more beds on the deck, where clients can see St. John and St. Thomas. Clients are also able to see the fish and other underwater creatures while getting a massage.
He chose White Bay on Jost Van Dyke because he wanted “the most beautiful beach in the BVI.”
“But it also had to have a mixture of activity, plus peace and calm,” Mapp said. “And I found that over by Ivan’s Stress Free Bar. That side is very, very quiet with the villas and is very calm.”
While leaving after Irma was an option, Mapp said the BVI “has a certain beauty and warm, its people, the atmosphere,” that caught his attraction.
“It’s the most ideal spot. I couldn’t think of anywhere else,” he said, noting that when he first came to the BVI and saw boats pulling up to docks for fuel and ice, he was simply amazed. “We have to learn not to take our environment for granted. I believe anything that can be one on land, can be done on water.”
The possibilities are endless, he said.
“Every day, I had something written in my bedroom. The locations I wanted. Ocean Spa this. Ocean Spa that. Ocean Spa the other,” Mapp said of that decade-old dream. “I have designed this thing about 50 times before in my head. Use these screws. Use that nail; change it. It just went around in my head for years. It was an obsession.”
According to Mapp the feedback from patrons “has been excellent” and range from “‘I’ve never done anything like it before; absolutely beautiful; heavenly; romantic; uniqueness; sheer bliss and unimaginable.’”
The idea took root because he also envisioned himself as a client.
“You know what I once asked myself? ‘What would be the ultimate experience for me in a spa?’” he said. “And I thought of the ocean and it didn’t exist.”
It does now.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Mapp said the spa can open early to accommodate guests and that he’s provided massages as early as 7 a.m.
He also offers moonlight and sunset massages.
“Sunsets and moonlights are the two most romantic times ever that people celebrate,” he said. “If you’re working, fishing, sailing, under stress, I just want to ease some weary muscles and tired souls when they come back home.”
Mapp said he never tires of telling the story to first-time clients who marvel about how the spa came to be.
“I just had an idea to build it and they’ll come,” he said.