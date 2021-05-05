ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections recently conducted a routine site visit to check on the quality of housing and treatment of 48 Virgin Islands inmates housed in four prisons in Virginia, according to statement released Tuesday by Corrections.
The prisons visited were Keen Mountain Correctional Center, Marion Correctional Treatment Center, Red Onion State Prison, and Wallens Ridge State Prison.
Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark collaborates with mainland correctional facilities to ensure proper and consistent care and rehabilitation of off-island inmates, the news release said.
“We do not just send them away and forget about them; they are human beings and must be treated with the utmost respect,” Testamark said.
The bureaus’ medical, mental health, classifications, and security staff accompanied Testamark on the trip.
During the visit, staff met with key prison officials, reviewed inmate files to determine that they were up to date, and held one-on-one discussions with the inmates.
At partner facilities on the mainland, Virgin Islands inmates are offered vocational, rehabilitation, and reentry opportunities that include employment skills, life skills, religious pursuits, and family interaction through video-conference visits.
Corrections will conduct a site visit to Citrus County Detention Facility in Florida within the next few months, the news release said.