ST. THOMAS — V.I. Democratic Party’s Committeewoman Carol M. Burke, National Committeeman Kevin Rodriguez, and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett will hold a virtual breakfast meeting in honor of the Virgin Islands Delegation to the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
The breakfast, scheduled for 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. today via Zoom, will feature guest speakers Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York, Rep. Darren Soto of Florida, Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois, attorney and former South Carolina legislator Bakari Sellers, businesswomen LaToia Jones and Stefanie James.
Burke, Plaskett, Rodqriguez and 10 other delegation members, including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., were featured as part of the “57 states and territories” casting pre-recorded votes for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a virtual nomination Tuesday night.
While the message was edited, the full message, voiced by State Chair Cecil Benjamin read in total:
“Greetings from the Virgin Islands of the United States, where a young Alexander Hamilton was raised. Vacation home of our nominee, with turquoise waters, white sand beaches and friendly people, we cast our 13 votes for Joseph R. Biden, who will achieve full voting rights in Congress and our right to vote for president. Cast from the easternmost point of the U.S., this vote supports the return of our gas excise tax, H.R. 40 (concerning slavery and discrimination) and stands in opposition to systemic racism in America and the world.”
Burke, a former V.I. senator, meanwhile is cheering Biden’s pick of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his vice presidential running mate, and who made history Wednesday night as the first Black woman to receive the vice presidential nomination of a major party.
Harris is only the third woman to have received such an honor from a major party, following Rep. Geraldine Ferraro (D-N.Y.), who was the 1984 running mate of former Vice President Walter Mondale, and Sarah Palin, who was the 2012 running mate of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).
“I am elated that Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris because it signifies a renewed hope, his own belief in all that women represent, and a focus on his campaign that will deliver victory for Americans and the world this November,” said Burke.