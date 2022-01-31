The V.I. Department of Tourism is calling 2021 a banner year for Caribbean tourism, beating the territory’s previous performances in 2020 and 2019.
The Bureau of Economic Research reported 738,040 air arrivals for the period of January to November 2021, a 102.5% increase over the similar period in 2020 and close to 30% from 2019.
V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said he looked forward to receiving the final statistics for 2021, since December was a particularly impressive month for the territory, based on data gleaned from its Travel Screening Portal.
The portal registered more than one million submissions last year, and more than 116,000 in December, Boschulte reported, crediting the pre-arrivals screening tool as critical in protecting not only the lives of visitors and residents, but also the livelihoods of all Virgin Islanders. He thanked Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. for his smart and sensible stewardship of the territory throughout the pandemic, along with his cabinet colleagues, including Commissioner of Health Justa Encarnacion, for her dedication and commitment to keeping people safe while the economic engine of the territory revved speedily throughout the year.
The territory has topped several tourism charts. It made Bloomberg Businessweek’s list of the top places in the world to go in 2022, while Caribbean Journal, an online tourism media outlet, named the USVI as the Most Innovative Destination of the Year and Yachting Destination of the Year. ForwardKeys, a respected data authority, named the USVI as the Most Resilient Caribbean Destination for 2022 Travel, while Smith Travel Research data has consistently ranked the V.I. among the leaders across the region in hotel occupancy percentages and average daily revenue.
Boschulte reported that his department generated close to $1.5 billion dollars in earned media coverage in 2021, highlights of which included the December cover story in United Hemispheres magazine as well as coverage in outlets such as ABC Dallas, Bloomberg, Caribbean Journal, CBS Miami, CNN, Miami Herald, MSN, NBC Dallas, New York Daily News, The New York Times, Skift, Thrillist, Travel + Leisure, Travel Pulse, Travel Weekly and USA TODAY.
The territory continues to report strong airlift, and aims to solidify ties with airline partners at the upcoming Routes Americas route development conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Investment interest in the territory is strong, with the opening of Lovango Resort & Beach Club on Lovango Cay (off St. John and St. Thomas) and Concordia Eco-Resort on St. John. Anticipation is also building as the countdown to the 2022 scheduled reopening of the iconic Frenchman’s Reef Marriott on St. Thomas has begun, while next month’s reopening of Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort as an adults-only all-inclusive resort on St. Croix will boost interest in “The Big Island.”