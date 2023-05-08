ST. THOMAS — First with an art gallery, and now with the 81C Coffee + Wine Bar and the new Grand Residence loft, 81C is steadily doing their part to help revitalize historic downtown Charlotte Amalie.
81C is a labor of love for local entrepreneur Zack Zook, who owns and operates the construction firm Zook Industries. He is a former director of the sevenminusseven alternative art space, where he worked curating art exhibitions alongside organization founder and artist Clay Jones. He managed events and development in the literary arts industry in Brooklyn for a decade. He has also worked with the Virgin Islands Coffee Roasters, and, at the age of 19, worked under Bill and Judy Grogan and chef Damaris James, who catered large events from the St. Peter Mountain Greathouse.
Located on Strand Gade near Market Square (on the road next to Moe’s Fresh Market on the waterfront), the two-story building was originally built in 1810 as a rum warehouse and residence and is now completely renovated and restored, with guidance from the Historic Preservation Office.
Zook purchased the building in early 2017 with the intention of investing in support of the downtown beautification project taking place in Charlotte Amalie and to encourage the local community to return to the downtown area. He incorporated a non-profit at that time, he said, with the idea of putting an art studio on the upper floor.
Of course, hurricanes Irma and Maria put the renovation on hold. Being in the construction business, Zook’s “day job” took all his time for a year after the storms. He had essentially finished the top floor as an art gallery when a fire broke out, and Zook was back to square one. He then pivoted to finishing the downstairs in hopes of finding a tenant for the two lower storefronts.
“I was trying to draw a tenant that had experience and could appreciate the design elements I had incorporated and the historic elements, so after about a year, I had this nagging feeling that I’m going to have to do my own thing,” Zook said. “That’s when I reached out to my current business partner Joseph Hewes and Augustin Holder and we launched the pop-up venue and art gallery. That became the concept for the double storefront, rotating exhibitions and pop-up events. It was successful right away. People were thrilled to see art celebrated and on display in a professionally curated environment. Immediately seeing the creative types and the dynamic ratio of the community suddenly all being here in the name of art was great. It was exactly what I always wanted to see and what I thought downtown could do.”
The team opened the art gallery and pop-up space in 2020. They change exhibitions every four to six weeks, both larger bodies of works by established artists and pop-ups for young emerging artists to show their work.
The 81C Coffee + Wine Bar opened last month. It incorporates a slow bar model, Zook explained, offering quality pour overs and French press coffees, rather than using an espresso machine. There are also teas and local artisan sweets by chef Danielle Berry. The wine and champagne selection includes affordable drinks as well as finer wines, and they are being selective about their liquors to offer things that are uncommon and high quality.
“It’s as much about the atmosphere as it is about the product,” said Zook. “Because we have art up, so if you come here to meet people at 81C, you’re not just going to get product. You’ll be able to walk into the gallery and experience some art with whoever you’re with, so socially, there’s a level of dynamic there that people seem to really like, like a refuge.”
Upstairs, Zook decided to incorporate a boutique hotel to match the atmosphere downstairs. The loft sleeps six, with two bedrooms, a 3,000-volume library of books from Zook’s personal collection, a balcony and a lavish shower for two with rainfall fixtures. There are four lounge areas with an 80-inch TV and a Playstation 5, and of course, curated art. The large anchor piece of art was painted in the 1980s by local artist Vincent Bambini entitled “Eyedealism, The Dream (An Homage to Henry Rosseau).”
Being close to the ferry dock, the Grand Residence makes an ideal spot for those meeting up with their charter boat in the BVI, since there is no nightly minimum, and it’s close to restaurants and shopping. The Grand Residence opened May 1 and is already booked for a couple of months.
“Being able to adapt to the challenge and yet also staying true to the needs that I feel the town needs, having more dynamic businesses, inspiring an arts district, these are the types of things you have to be flexible to find the best result,” said Zook. “I think we’ve found the best result with all the things we are doing. I love this building more than when I first bought it, even though it’s been so challenging. Our clientele is just incredible, and to be able to offer what we’re offering and see the impact that it’s had is one of the most gratifying things I’ve ever been a part of.”
For more information, visit 81svi.com.