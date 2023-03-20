ST. THOMAS — So many of St. Thomas’ historic buildings were heavily damaged and have been boarded up since the hurricanes of 2017. One such location just got a facelift and a new flavor of excitement. The former Pizza Hut location on the waterfront in downtown Charlotte Amalie will open up this week as a restaurant called The SeaGrape. It may be worth a visit just to see what they’ve done with the place.
Owner Paul Lockhart, born and raised on St. Croix, originally intended to go into psychology, which he studied at Marist College. It was his intention to return home and open his own office.
“I got into the restaurant business in 2014 and then I fell in love with casual fine dining,” Lockhart said. “I started to love food, not only eating it, but how you can create with it. I decided to just implement it and apply it to something that people will love. And I realized that psychology can work, especially in the restaurant business. Understanding business is psychology.”
He moved to St. Thomas in 2018 and realized St. Thomas is “a big restaurant island. People love dining out and all the nightlife here is different, the night restaurants are very different than St. Croix.”
On the way from King Airport, he noticed the old Pizza Hut location. Being on the waterfront, with its beautiful stone walls, rich history and its own parking lot (which in itself is a hot commodity downtown), it was the perfect spot for a high-end casual restaurant.
Of course, after the storm, the building had quite a bit of damage and it took almost a year to completely renovate it, made even more complicated by delays caused by supply chain issues during the pandemic.
“It was mid-pandemic then and we had a young baby, so we have a 10-year-old and a 2-year-old. It was a challenge, but now it’s time for something new and exciting,” said Lockhart’s wife, Kennisha Prince. Prince, originally from St. Thomas, has been working as a benefit consultant for the last seven years. She’ll be taking care of the administrative side of the restaurant, while Lockhart runs the operation.
From the parking lot to the ambience to the cocktails and food, the Lockharts want diners to have a great experience. The dining area has a secret garden look to it, with trees and soft lights, an elevated bar and comfortable, intimate seating.
“That’s what I wanted to bring with our product, something totally different. Once we can get the food to match the history and the look of the building, if we can get all that to sync, I think we have an excellent product,” Lockhart said.
The food is American cuisine with a bit of a Virgin Islands twist by chef Shaquille Ralph, For example, instead of clam chowder, The SeaGrape will serve conch chowder. There is plenty of seafood on the menu, including octopus, lobster shrimp, oysters and king crab, yet you can also opt for a strip steak, baby back ribs, a Cajun bowl and more.
The brunch menu has some unique items, such as coquito French toast, as well as classics such as lobster benedict and chicken and waffles. Order a regular a mimosa, try a flight of four different flavors of mimosas, or try mimosa bottle service. They’ve also got some unique cocktails such as the Rock City Fire and the Frenchtown 75 and a large martini list.
“We focused on every single dish to make sure every single dish tastes good,” Lockhart said. “You can never reach perfection because we all are different, but we want to be at that level. We sell reactions, so when you bite into the food and shake your head saying ‘that’s really good,’ that’s what we are going for, that reaction.”
Being a community-based business, Lockhart wants to support other local businesses as well. He orders as much local produce as possible and plans to order meats from the St. Croix abattoir when that becomes available. Also in the works will be building up the wine list, including their own sea grape wine, which has been fermenting for a year so far.
The SeaGrape is in its soft opening stage to get the staff settled in. The official grand opening is Thursday. Hours will be Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, call 340-715-5928.