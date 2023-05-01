ST. THOMAS — Spreading the word is what the Adventist Book Center and Health Food Store is all about. The new location in Foster Plaza Complex celebrated a grand opening last week with a focus on faith, family and health.
The store is owned by the Inter-American Division Publishing Association, which has bookstores in close to 30 locations. The St. Thomas store offers books directly from the IADPA publisher as well as others. In the northern Caribbean region, the St. Thomas book center, along with one in Christiansted, St. Croix, services 10 different islands in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten and other islands, according National Manager for the Northern Caribbean Phil Rogers. The V.I. bookstores have been around since the 1970s. In fact, Rogers’ father worked for the one on St. Croix many years ago.
On St. Thomas, the bookstore was first located at the Seventh-day Adventist School and later in Smith Bay. They moved to the new location across from East End Lumber and officially opened April 23.
The IADPA catalogue features an array of books that are family, faith and health oriented, including bibles, children’s books and children’s bible textbooks, plus books and magazines on doctrine and theology, family and spiritual growth. Books and magazines on health-related subjects such as quitting smoking, managing diabetes, cancer, relationships, family related issues and cookbooks are also available.
“It’s a commission,” said Rogers. “When times come when there is no power and no internet, you have the written word. You can walk with it in your hand. It’s very interesting to hear people say that books are going away, but you see bookstores opening every single day in the states, so it’s something we still have available for the community. We are not a seller of secular books, but we do have books on things that matter.”
In the cookbook section, “Juices Smoothies and Drinks” is one of the top sellers. When it came out, they sold more than 400 copies within three months on island alone. “Cooking with Kids” is one of their newest cookbooks, written in collaboration with a child, that they just received in the last two months.
The book center not only has books printed in English, but Spanish and French as well.
“We have a big French population here, so we’re going to be growing that,” Rogers said. “Right next to us is a French church, so we want to collaborate with them to see what type of materials they need for us to bring in to service their community.”
Along with books and magazines, the store also carries vegan and vegetarian-based food.
“We service the community with good literature and also health food, because we think people should eat healthy,” Rogers said. “The food we carry is vegan or vegetarian based. I was informed that the other large health food store on St. Thomas is no longer in operation, so I’m sure we’re going to get a lot of requests for things now that they are no longer in operation.”
Also, the center has Now brand supplements, as well as peas, grains, rice, flour, barley flakes, dried fruits, canned goods, textured vegetable protein and dried protein. A freezer toward the back includes items such as soy ice cream, breads, dinner roasts and more. Most items are organic.
At the grand opening ceremony, Pastor Ellie Henry, president of Inter-American Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, was the keynote speaker. He summed up the whole reason for the Adventist Book Center and Health Food Store: spreading the word of God.
“We need to get people to share the message to others because the transformation we have, we cannot keep it to ourselves. We have to share it with others,” he said. “We are born in the church as missionaries. We have to share the gospel, share what God is doing for us, and that is what the publishing ministry is all about. You will come to this place and receive messages that will transform your life, strengthen your faith, help you to understand who God is, but at the same time, it is for you to share your experience with others. This is why the center we are blessing here in this place is a starting point to spread the word.”
The book center is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed on Saturdays. For more information, call 340-775-2255 or check their Facebook page for information on online seminars with authors.