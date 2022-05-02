Local medical evacuation provider AeroMD recognized National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day on Thursday by visiting Good Hope Country Day School on St. Croix to show students a specialized ground ambulance and teach first steps to take in a medical emergency.
“AeroMD has made a long-term commitment to the U.S. Virgin Islands community,” said AeroMD President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Anzalone. “Educating young people on how to react to a medical emergency, along with showcasing potential careers in medicine, are part of that commitment. We hope to refine this community extension and visit additional schools in the future.”
The AeroMD team drove a critical care transport (CCT) vehicle to the school campus and approximately 150 students were able to walk through the special disaster response vehicle. Medical team members were on site to educate students ranging from preschool through grade six about how best to handle situations when someone gets injured or becomes ill.
Good Hope Country Day School Head of School William Bugg welcomed the campus visit, particularly as the school’s COVID-19 protocols were recently amended to allow for visitors on campus.
“We appreciate the AeroMD team taking time to visit with our students and to teach them what to do in a medical emergency,” said Bugg.
According to the non-profit agency website, since 1993 more than 40 million youth and adults in over 4 million workplaces around the world have participated in the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work program. The program helps youth maintain a positive and healthy self-image, helps them raise their future aspiration and helps them overcome societal barriers in order to reach their full potential.