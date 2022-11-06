“That’s how I run my business: one customer at a time.”
That’s been the business philosophy of Zakaria Suid, owner of Gourmet Gallery on St. Thomas, his entire life. After almost five years, the gourmet grocery store is finally open again after hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
Suid first came to the Virgin Islands in 1969. He started out with two suitcases, selling bed sheets and bedspreads door to door. He went on to sell clothing, selling bread to restaurants and retailers, bartending at the V.I. Hilton and Island Beachcomber and opened A&Z Grocery by Market Square in downtown Charlotte Amalie. He opened Gourmet Gallery in 1983 in the old Ramada Inn Hotel where Yacht Haven Grande stands now. The business flourished, starting with 800 square feet and expanding to 9,000 square feet.
Hurricane Marilyn came in 1995, and hit Gourmet Gallery hard. The three insurance companies Suid had policies with all went bankrupt. Still, shortly thereafter, Suid reopened Gourmet Gallery in Crown Bay Marina, and in 1998, he took over the location in Havensight Mall.
In 2017, when hurricanes Irma and Maria hit, the two category 5 storms destroyed both stores, three warehouses and his home. The family lived at Windward Passage Hotel from September of 2017 to November of 2021.
The Crown Bay location still has not been repaired. In Havensight Mall, the store gat to be completely gutted. It took almost five years for the repairs to be completed and Gourmet Gallery was finally able to have a “soft opening” at the beginning of June. They hope to have a formal grand opening in January.
“After 50 years, hurricanes took everything that I had,” Suid said. “It would have been easier to start from scratch. It’s been a rough ride, but I’m glad for all the support I get from my family and my friends and my customers.”
During those five years, supply chain delays and higher transportation costs because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a war in Ukraine have brought a whole new set of challenges.
“We are still soft opening because we are trying to learn the business again,” said Suid. “It’s been five years since I’ve been out business and I’d like to catch up, and with COVID things have changed. Prices have skyrocketed. It used to be $2,000 for a trailer to get from Miami, but now were paying $4,000 or more. Then, you order 10 items and you might get four or five of them, so you look for another supplier to substitute. You have to go to three different suppliers to get 70 percent of your orders.”
As a specialty grocery store, you’ll find many of the staples you need to cook a meal, as well as gourmet products and international foods, such as Italian, Mexican, Taiwanese, Indian, Middle Eastern and more. They have a large deli section with a substantial selection of cheeses. A salad bar and hot food section offers different hot meals every day made by their in-house chefs. Individual customized sandwiches are made to order, or order a platter for your party or have them cater your event. Look for a Thanksgiving menu shortly to be available shortly.
Gourmet Gallery also offers packaged foods such as curry chicken, chicken creole, potato salad and egg salad. The bread selection is large and they have one of the largest wine selections on island. There are frozen foods, fresh produce, a large selection of teas and coffees, plus gourmet chocolates and other treats. They carry vegan, kosher and gluten-free options as well. Customers will also find many higher end products that are not found anywhere else on island.
Provisioning for yachts in the harbor is a large part of Gourmet Gallery’s business and there is free delivery offered to yachts or local addresses for orders over $250. An online ordering service makes it convenient and fast.
High quality and specialty items may be a draw but many return to Gourmet Gallery because of the customer service.
“The most important thing is if a customer comes in and they are looking for something and I don’t have it, I always try my best to find it for them because that’s how I grow my business and that’s how I learn my business,” Suid said. “My business is to accommodate my customers, to make they them happy with the service, the quality and the variety that we can provide. It’s about service and making that customer feel at home. I build every customer one by one.”
Gourmet Gallery is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 340-774-4948 or visit gourmetgallery.net for more information or visit their Facebook page on details about wine and cheese tasting coming soon.