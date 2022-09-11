It’s all about the right time and the right place. After more than 25 years on St. Croix, ib designs is now branching out stateside to offer their nature inspired jewelry in Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Bald Head Island and Lovango Cay and St. John.
ib designs owners Kris and Whealan Massicott had never entertained the idea of owning a jewelry store. Whealan Massicott was creating jewelry for Crucian Gold when he decided to make some jewelry of his own on the side, but when a small space in Christiansted became available, it just seemed like the perfect spot for them to go out on their own with ib designs in 1999.
ib designs offers jewelry in a variety of different metals and are known for their many one-of-a-kind pieces.
“We are an island Caribbean jewelry company without a doubt,” said Kris Massicott. “Our influences come a lot from nature, from West African symbols and influences and then, of course, we make hook bracelets that are part of the West Indian culture.”
With collections such as Strength, Gratitude, Circle of Life and Truth, each design has its own little story that customers often buy to celebrate a life event.
The business was going strong, and despite Hurricane Maria and the current COVID pandemic, the Massicotts learned to adjust their business for challenging times. Because they could sell online, customers who supported them through the years continued to so do, and their internet business “grew tenfold.”
“It took a lot of work and we had to pivot and learn a lot, but it’s what you have to do,” Kris Massicott said. “When the storm hit and then COVID hit, you think, ‘wow, I could lose everything.’ You have to dig deep and decide what you have to do to keep moving forward. You’re the only one that can do that as a small business and you had to get creative and look at things differently. On St. Croix, we have the benefit of being at least a couple years behind whatever’s happening in the states, so it gives us a minute to prepare for it. St. Croix is pretty darn resilient. From April of 2020, we’ve had nine new restaurants open, 12 new retail stores and more than 12 newly signed leaseholds just in Christiansted. That’s in nine square blocks.”
ib designs can be found at their store on St. Croix and at Caravan Gallery on St. John, and recently, the company unexpectedly got a chance to expand through a chance meeting. Kris Massicott won a stay at Lovango Resort and Beach Club on Lovango Cay just off St. John at an auction for Good Hope Country Day School. While there in April, the Massicotts by chance met the owners of the resort, Mark and Gwenn Snider. The Sniders own Little Gem Resorts, a boutique hospitality company with resorts in Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts and Lovango Cay.
“It was really kind of a kismet meeting, kind of casual,” she said. “The ethos of their company is very family-centered and they also care a lot about their employees. It just seemed maybe this would be a good way to share our jewelry in other locations. We have had people reach out wanting to sell our jewelry, but we’ve never been in the position to do so and it always has to feel right as well, the owner, the location, the aesthetics of the store.”
The decision was made easier knowing that their good friend Todd Manly, CEO of Mutiny Vodka on St. Croix, was already doing business with them, selling breadfruit vodka at the resorts and creating a Little Gems spirit for them.
“It was almost like another sign that this was a good company to get involved with,” she said.
Pieces by ib designs are now offered in the Nantucket Hotel and Resort in Massachusetts and the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Martha’s Vineyard. They are hoping to have pieces at Lovango Cay this winter.
In Oak Island, N.C., the owner of a shop called The Silver Peddler emailed ib designs about buying a Gratitude bracelet for his now-deceased wife after seeing a vacationer there wearing three ib designs bracelets. He now sells them in his shop.
“What’s interesting about Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket is they already have a bracelet culture. They have the Cape Cod bracelet that’s sold all around that area,” Massicott said. “The other thing that happens in those locales, including Oak Island, is you have people who return to these places year after year after year that are building on experiences and celebrating family events. Our bracelets in particular are very often included in those commemorations of life events, even though they are Caribbean hook bracelets. The stories behind our bracelets like Gratitude, Strength or Soul speak to people wherever they are.”
For more information, visit www.ibdesignsvi.com.