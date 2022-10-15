ST. THOMAS — With multiple restaurants on the East End at Elysian Resort, Secret Harbor and three restaurants in Red Hook — Pesce, Agave and RAW — the St. Thomas Restaurant Group wasn’t interested in opening another restaurant on the other side of the island unless it was a perfect location. It seems they have found that location. The long-vacant corner space at Havensight Mall, once a popular bookstore, will soon open as the second location for Agave Tequila Bar and Mexican Kitchen.
Chef Erik Whittington is the executive chef for Pesce, RAW and Agave, and designed the new restaurant to accommodate what he anticipates will be brisque business. He hopes to open the location in early November.
Whittington has a lifelong love of cooking. “I like cooking because I like to eat,” he said. “I started off as a kid just needing a job and working in some taverns and flipping burgers, but I quickly learned that when I cooked the food the way I want to eat it, people liked it more, so I just kind of always followed my taste and my gut on that. I just really had a passion for it.”
Whittington traveled the country and worked himself up to four diamond-rated resorts, and “before I knew it, I was sous chef for some really nice restaurants out in California.”
An opportunity arose for him to help open a hotel in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and after the season was up, he decided to stay in the Caribbean a bit longer. He ended up in the Virgin Islands because he didn’t need a visa to work, and he arrived shortly after hurricanes Irma and Maria hit in 2017. He helped reopen Grande Cru in Yacht Haven Grande, then moved to the St. Thomas Restaurant Group, working at Pesce. Eventually he ended up managing the entire building, including Pesce, RAW and Agave.
COVID brought its own challenges, and the restaurants were forced to change to a take-out drive-through during the lockdown in 2020.
“That was right after I took over as executive chef, which was interesting, but honestly, a lot of great Agave menu items came out of that,” Whittington said. “I was in California for a long time, so I had a good amount of Baja-style Mexican food in my data base, so I started working that and everybody really liked it and it kind of grew from there. I like the lighter, brighter kind of Mexican food. I’m not a Tex Mex guy. I like a lot of lime and cilantro, bright flavors. Mexican food should be vibrant.”
Because there has never been a kitchen in the new Havensight location, Whittington was able to design a brand-new space with all new equipment designed around their menu, with two large flat top stoves, three deep fryers and a large chip warmer. They will be able to make all of their tortillas fresh, almost to order. The build-out took eight months to complete. In the dining room, the décor will reflect that of Agave in Red Hook, and there will be an outdoor patio area with an overhang and roll down shutters. There’s also an event space upstairs.
“The volume I do out of the Red Hook location is crazy, and with such a tiny kitchen and four people, we’re all stepping over each other,” he said. “This takes that concept that I knew was working so well and spread it out so I can make it so much easier on my cooks, which makes the food come out so much faster and hopefully, so much better. This will be the first air-conditioned kitchen I’ve worked in since California. I designed this for volume. I plan on not only being able to fill this event space and patio, but also be able to do to-go food for cruise ship passengers. We’re also going to hopefully have a sub bar out there that you can come up to and order a drink to go.”
A job fair held last week went well, with more than a dozen applicants in the first hour, despite the nationwide shortage of workers. Whittington will, however, remain flexible.
“If I’m lacking in help, I need to design the restaurant around that, change my concept just enough to stretch things. There’s always a way to make things better. You can’t have someone waiting around an hour and a half for food. If you have to pre-make something, if you have to be a little more involved with something or you have to change something about the way you do a process, as long as you maintain the quality of the food, you have to remain flexible.”
For more information, visit agavevi.com.