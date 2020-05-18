Hot sauce is a mainstay of Caribbean culture and cuisine, and there are dozens, if not hundreds, to choose from throughout the islands. For an authentic taste of the U.S. Virgin Islands, it’s hard to beat Alvin’s Hot Sauce, winner of 12 international awards and featured on Netflix.
Originally from Trinidad, Alvin Franklin moved to St. Croix at the age of 14. After graduating from Central High School, Franklin joined the U.S. military, where he did two tours in Iraq and Haiti over 28 years as a water treatment specialist. After leaving the military, he worked at the HOVENSA refinery for Nalco Water Company for 12 years. When the refinery closed, he had a choice to either move to Houston and continue doing the work he was doing or start his own business.
During his youth, Franklin grew up “developing my own brand” by watching his stepfather make his special sauce. Over the years, Franklin refined his recipes and after winning an award for his spicy blend, he decided to get his business license and get serious about the sauce.
Because he could not get enough scotch bonnet peppers on St. Croix, he set up production in Trinidad and has the product shipped to the Virgin Islands. Alvin’s Hot Sauce can be found in major restaurants and supermarkets on St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas, Tortola and now on Amazon.com.
“It’s going to be in the U.S. in a big way. Everyone should taste this,” Franklin said.
Since then, Franklin has won 12 international awards, including first, second and third place in the prestigious 2019 National Scovie Awards in a number of categories, as well as top honors in the ZestFest 2019 Fiery Food Challenge, the 2019 World Hot Sauce Awards and the 2018 Saucekers/The Oscars of Sauce awards. In 2019, Franklin was also contacted by Netflix to be included in a segment in their series “Restaurants on the Edge” to feature his hot sauce. The segment is available for streaming within the St. Croix episode. Franklin produces both a mustard yellow and a papaya orange sauce made with fresh papaya.
Based on actual flavor rather than just heat, he credits the variety of awards, from Best Wing Sauce to Best Indian Sauce, to the fact that it “pairs with so many foods. Before I started the business, I gave out a lot of taste tests and everybody loved it.”
Just like any new business owner, there was a learning curve.
“It was challenging starting a new business because I didn’t know the ins and outs, but I had the confidence that my hot sauce is better than anything else out there. There were things I wasn’t really aware of yet, like getting things in writing and having a proper business plan and studying your costs. The first batch, I think I spent more money than I made on it. But it gave me confidence. They loved it on the island. My first batch was 300 cases. The next batch was 1,000 cases, and I have been doing a container load at a time ever since.”
The coronavirus pandemic has affected business but hasn’t stopped it altogether.
“It does slow production, but people are at home more and people have to eat, so they are still ordering.”
In the meantime, Franklin will continue to grow his brand and hopes to encourage young Virgin Islanders to take a chance on starting their own business, possibly making their own local product.
“I love the Virgin Islands and I consider this my country, and definitely, I would like to coordinate my business with the tourism department and get some recognition from people locally,” he said. “I want to show young people that it can be done. With God, all things are possible.”
For more information visit www.alvinshotsauces.com.