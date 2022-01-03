Yoga and freediving may seem like an odd combination for a business, but according to the owners of the new Ambient Yoga and Freediving, Chelsea Spruance and Connor Stahl, the two activities actually have quite a bit in common. Officially opened on Sunday, Ambient offers both to St. Thomas visitors and locals alike.
Spruance grew up on St. Thomas, where she attended Montessori School before moving up to the states, though she continued to visit multiple times a year. After hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, she decided to move back to the island to fix up the family home for herself. She had been teaching yoga in both California and Atlanta, and she brought that experience back with her, working on boats and teaching yoga at beach pop-ups and at various studios on island.
Stahl grew up in Colorado. An outdoorsman, he has always been attracted to the ocean, and has been captaining and crewing boats on St. Thomas for the past seven years. For him, free diving is its own form of meditation. He has studied under 12-time world champion Carlos Coste and is trained in both PADI and AIDA freediving.
Spruance and Stahl, who are engaged, shared their personal interests with each other and came to realize that the mental work and breath work for yoga and for freediving were very similar. When the COVID pandemic hit and the island shut down twice, Spruance and Stahl were forced to reevaluate their lives, their jobs and what they wanted for their future. They decided to combine their two passions and open Ambient Yoga and Freediving in Yacht Haven Grande.
“It can be very difficult to empty your head,” said Stahl. “That’s one of our Achilles heels. We are constantly, in our minds, going and going, and we have to find a way to decompress and be in the moment, and we found that yoga and freediving were so similar in that they allowed us both to do that.”
The similarity came as a surprise for Spruance. It was only by Connor taking her on a full level training course and going through the motions herself that she realized how parallel the two disciplines were.
“The freediving and the yogi practitioners are actually very similar,” Spruance said. “The big thing that connects the two is that they are each trying to communicate with their body. In yoga, you get into a pose and maybe that’s a new sensation. It’s a constant communication with your body and learning how your body speaks to you and learning what it says. That’s the exact same thing that freediving does. Your body says it needs more air, but it’s only been 20 seconds. That’s your body’s initial reaction, so you need to learn to communicate and respond instead of react. The overarching ideal is the breathwork and the consciousness and trying to just really be there with your body and learn your own self through the process.”
Business isn’t the only reason why Spruance and Stahl opened Ambient. They also wanted to give their community of like-minded people an outlet, a place to join together for mutual support and to work through their stressors.
“What COVID showed us during lockdown was that any community that was there, no matter what area, it halted. There was just nowhere to go, and so, for people who enjoyed yoga and freediving and more of those mindfulness avenues, rather than going out and getting a drink at the bar, we wanted to give them a community that supported their interests, that supported everyone being healthy and conscious,” said Spruance.
Both yoga and freediving have practical benefits that spill over into other areas of life as well.
“With the hurricanes and COVID, we’ve been there for both of those and got to see the island get through these incredibly tough situations,” said Stahl. “That doesn’t even include our regular normal life stressors. We’re trying to create an outlet for people to get back in touch with peace and with themselves. You learn all these practices through yoga and freediving about turning off your fight or flight responses so that you are actually able to genuinely respond in the moment, whether it’s a small stressor or a large stressor. You learn all these things that are completely applicable in your day-to-day life.”
Ambient currently holds four yoga classes a day on the weekdays and one on Saturday. Classes are priced per session or sign up for one of several multi-class packages. Some donation-based community classes will be offered as well, to give opportunities to new instructors on island that may need more practice being a teacher or for community members who cannot go to a yoga class because of monetary restraints. The freediving course is a two-day, three-part workshop, at the studio, on the beach and in the waters on the north side of St. John or around Water Island.
For more information, visit their website www.ambientvi.com or call 340-474-1966.