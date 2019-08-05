A third American Airlines daily flight between Miami and St. Thomas has been announced in time for the winter season.
V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte reported that effective Dec. 18, the third daily flight will operate as a “same day turn,” departing Miami International Airport at 8:35 a.m. and arriving at King Airport at 12:04 p.m.
The return service departs St. Thomas the same day it arrives at 1:04 p.m., landing in Miami at 3:10 p.m.
“The addition of this flight signals another step forward for our administration as we strive to restore air service to the territory,” said Boschulte in a press release.
He said the new seats are most timely in light of the continuing expansion of the sharing economy, as well as the return of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, in December.
Boschulte added that the airline will extend Charlotte-St. Croix flights from Saturday-only to daily during the peak Christmas period from Dec. 18 to Jan. 4.
The service will depart Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina at 11:45 a.m., arriving at Rohlsen Airport at 4:24 p.m.
The return flight will depart St. Croix at 5:15 p.m., arriving into Charlotte at 8:10 p.m.
Earlier, the Tourism Department announced the commencement of American Airlines service to St. Thomas from Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago, beginning Dec. 21. The Dallas flights will operate year-round on Saturdays, while the Chicago service will operate seasonally, also on Saturdays.
United Airlines will also serve the Chicago-St.Thomas market with weekly Saturday flights, beginning Nov. 2.
“We also look forward to working with our partners to roll out effective tactics to market our destination before, during and beyond the upcoming peak winter season,” Boschulte stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.