The James Beard Foundation, a powerful voice in the culinary industry, has entered into a multi-year partnership designating American Airlines as their official airline partner, with menus designed by the foundation’s portfolio of established and up-and-coming chefs.
“A premier culinary partner like the James Beard Foundation provides unique and delicious offerings for our customers,” said Janelle Anderson, vice president of marketing for American. “We’re honored to work with their roster of award-winning chefs who embody diversity, modernism and sustainable practices in the culinary world today.”
Top Chef alum Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio is the first James Beard Award–winning chef to create menu items available onboard and in lounges. Customers will see new items in Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounges beginning Dec. 3. Starting Dec. 11, passengers traveling in Flagship First and Flagship Business from the United States to Europe, United States to South America and transcontinental flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles or San Francisco will experience the new menu items.
