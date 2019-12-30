American Airlines kicked off its new winter service to St. Thomas with the arrival of flights from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth that started Dec. 21.
Flights from Chicago O’Hare International Airport will serve King Airport on Saturdays through April 4. Flying an Airbus 319 with a 128-seat capacity, the flight departs Chicago at 9:20 a.m., arriving on St. Thomas at 3:59 p.m. The return service departs St. Thomas at 5 p.m., landing in Chicago at 8:34 p.m.
Flights from Dallas-Fort Worth will operate year-round on Saturdays, flying a Boeing 757 aircraft with 176 seats. The flight departs Dallas-Fort Worth at 8:55 a.m., landing on St. Thomas at 3:40 p.m. It departs St. Thomas at 1:51 p.m., arriving in Dallas-Fort Worth at 5:32 p.m.
“American Airlines is pleased to provide nonstop service to the beautiful island of St. Thomas from these important hubs,” said Alfredo Gonzalez, American’s managing director for the Caribbean. “We would like to thank the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, the Virgin Islands Port Authority, and other agencies for working seamlessly with us to make these flights possible.”
“We are delighted to inaugurate these flights, which open up and enhance the very important Chicago and Texas markets,” said Joseph Boschulte, V.I. Tourism commissioner. “We are very happy with the deepening of our partnership with American Airlines and look forward to working with their team to bolster airlift to our territory this winter and beyond.”
This winter, American Airlines also increased capacity to St. Thomas with the addition of a third daily flight between Miami and St. Thomas. The addition operates as a “same day turn,” departing Miami International Airport at 8:35 a.m. and arriving at King Airport at 12:14 p.m. The return service departs St. Thomas at 1:06 p.m. the same day it arrives, landing in Miami at 3:11 p.m.
American also extended Charlotte-St. Croix flights during the holiday period, and will serve the island with thrice weekly flights from Miami during the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.