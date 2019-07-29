American Airlines was named among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion in the Disability Equality Index (DEI), with a top score of 100 for the fourth year in a row. The index, a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), used several disability inclusion metrics in evaluating policies and practices.
“Receiving this important distinction is an example of what we do as a company: Caring for people on life’s journey,” said Suzanne Boda, American’s Senior Vice President of Los Angeles, Executive Sponsor of the Disabilities Task Force and board member of AAPD. “It’s about how we interact with one another on a daily basis, how our team members feel about coming to work and how our customers feel in our care. Every day, we strive to ensure that our team members and customers feel welcome, safe and confident in the trust they place in us.”
The top score from DEI reflects American’s commitment to inclusion in categories that include culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement and accommodations), community engagement and supplier diversity.
“Disability:IN applauds American Airlines for taking the Disability Equality Index once again and for earning a top score,” said Jill Houghton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Disability:IN. “Creating a disability inclusive work environment is a journey, and we are proud American commits to using the DEI as their roadmap for inclusion.”
