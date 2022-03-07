American Airlines has officially launched its reimagined AAdvantage program, designed to reward members with enhanced benefits, more ways to earn status and the easiest way to unlock a world-class customer experience.
At the center of this new approach is Loyalty Points, the only metric that, starting March 1, AAdvantage members need to track to earn status.
This single-point system, in which one qualifying AAdvantage mile earned equals one Loyalty Point, positions the AAdvantage program as the largest airline loyalty program that will not require members to track miles, dollars and/or flight segments to earn status.
The program gives members more ways to get status as they earn miles and Loyalty Points by flying, dining, shopping and using an AAdvantage credit card.
AAdvantage status elevates the travel experience with free checked bags, priority check-in, priority security and priority boarding on American and oneworld Alliance partners.
AAdvantage Gold and AAdvantage Platinum members will also receive access to complimentary upgrades on all American flights within North America starting March 2, with complimentary travel companion upgrades coming later this year.
“The past few years have taught us that loyalty is not one-size-fits all — it comes in different forms,” said Alison Taylor, American’s Chief Customer Officer.
“We recognize the path to earning status is different for each individual, which is why we’re giving members more ways to earn Loyalty Points — whether by flying, shopping or using an AAdvantage credit card. We want to make it easier for our customers to achieve status wherever they may be in their travel journey.”
This month, AAdvantage members will have access to an updated online AAdvantage Status Estimator to help project their status qualification from flying and shopping.
Members have been accruing Loyalty Points since Jan. 1.
Also in March, members will see their progress toward status with Loyalty Points within their AAdvantage account on aa.com and the American Airlines app.
Once a member achieves a status level, their enhanced travel experience and status will be valid through March 31 of the following year.
Later this year, American will extend complimentary upgrades to one companion traveling on the same flight as the status member. At that time, all existing 500-mile upgrades in members’ accounts will each convert to 250 Loyalty Points toward the 2022 status qualification period.