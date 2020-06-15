American Airlines has unveiled a new, state-of-the-art arrivals and departures hall at Terminal B in New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
The new space offers a clean, comfortable and efficient upgrade for travelers as well as the airline’s thousands of New York-area team members.
The new Terminal B arrivals and departures hall will serve as American’s main arrival and departure facility at LaGuardia, including ticketing, check-in, security screening and baggage claim. The light and bright design hosts expanded dining and shopping options, along with direct connections to all concourses.
“As more customers take to the skies, American is ready to welcome them to New York in this reimagined facility, launched by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and developed in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and LaGuardia Gateway Partners,” said Jim Moses, vice president of northeast hubs and gateways for American Airlines. “By centralizing our operation, we can better care for our customers — delivering an intuitive, seamless experience from curb to gate.”
Scheduled for completion in 2022, the Terminal B redevelopment project is part of a comprehensive $8.2 billion effort to transform the airport into a modern, unified facility, featuring improved ground transportation access, additional taxiways and best-in-class amenities.
“The opening of the first new arrivals and departures hall is a major milestone in delivering on Governor Cuomo’s vision for a brand new, world-class, 21st century LaGuardia Airport that the region deserves,” said Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “We thank the contractors, subcontractors and union construction workers who worked thorough the pandemic to deliver this extraordinary building on time and on budget. Today’s opening should be a shining symbol of the region’s potential for a strong economic recovery with the vitality of New York before COVID-19.”
Developed and managed by LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the hall is the latest milestone in the modernization project.
“As one of the first tenants in LaGuardia Airport’s history, we’re excited to continue to work with American Airlines as we progress into this new, modern era for LaGuardia’s Terminal B,” said Stewart Steeves, chief executive officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “We look forward to providing an exceptional guest experience for all of American’s NYC passengers.”