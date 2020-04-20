American Airlines is recognizing the loyalty of their AAdvantage members by extending their elite status amid reduced travel related to COVID-19.
Changes include:
• AAdvantage members will automatically receive an extension of their current elite status through Jan. 31, 2022. These updates will be reflected in member accounts in a few weeks.
• The airline has lowered AAdvantage Elite qualification requirements for all of 2020. AAdvantage members will achieve status more easily during the current elite qualifying year through lower Elite Qualifying Dollar (EQD), Elite Qualifying Mile (EQM) and Elite Qualifying Segment (EQS) requirements.
• Admirals Club memberships and one-day passes purchased from the airline will be automatically extended for six months beyond their expiration date.
• Elite members will receive a special credit up to $400 to use toward an American Airlines Vacations package, giving customers something to look forward to when travel resumes. Customers can receive the credit when they call American Airlines Vacations to book a trip. Members can learn more by visiting aa.com.
• Every dollar spent on an eligible AAdvantage co-branded credit card through the end of 2020 will count for one mile toward Million Miler status.
• Award reinstatement fees will be waived for travel through September 2020.
“We are grateful to our AAdvantage members and want to show them that loyalty is a two-way street,” said Bridget Blaise-Shamai, vice president of Customer Loyalty & Insights and president of the AAdvantage program. “When people are ready to fly again, we will be there to help them reconnect with loved ones, friends and colleagues.”
