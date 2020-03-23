In an effort to keep cargo moving between the United States and Europe, American Airlines has announced that it is using currently grounded aircraft to fly cargo-only flights.
The first cargo-only flight departed from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Friday, and landed at Frankfurt Airport Saturday. The Boeing 777-300 will operate two round trips over the course of four days, carrying only cargo and necessary flight personnel. This is the first scheduled cargo-only flight since 1984, when American retired the last of its Boeing 747 freighters.
The 777-300 has 14 cargo positions for large pallets and can carry more than 100,000 pounds. The four scheduled flights transported medical supplies, mail for active U.S. military, telecommunications equipment and electronics that will support people working from home and e-commerce packages. The flights provide much-needed cargo capacity for many of the airline’s regular cargo customers, allowing them to continue operating in this challenging environment.
Air cargo has always played a key role in times of crisis, delivering lifesaving medical supplies and materials to keep the world’s infrastructure intact. “We have a critical role to play in keeping essential goods moving during this unprecedented time, and we are proud to do our part and find ways to continue to serve our customers and our communities,” said Rick Elieson, President of Cargo and Vice President of International Operations. “Challenging times call for creative solutions, and a team of people across the airline has been working nonstop to arrange cargo-only flight options for our customers.”
Domestically, American continues to carry cargo on all of its planes. Last week the airline also transported its first shipment of COVID-19 test kits from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Chicago O’Hare Airport.
For its flying customers, American Airlines has extended its offer to waive change fees for customers who purchased tickets prior to March 1 for travel through May 31. The offer is available for any of American’s fares.
Customers have until Dec. 31 to rebook travel for future flights. Customers must pay any fare difference, if applicable, at time of ticketing of the new fare.
The new ticket must be reissued on/before Dec. 31 or 12 months from the original ticket date (whichever is earlier). Travel must also commence on/before Dec. 31 or one year from original issue date, whichever is sooner.
Additional updates on existing travel alerts, including international travel waivers that are available for travel through May 31, can be found on aa.com/travelalerts.
