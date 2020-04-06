American Airlines has made several changes in service and policies as it continues to respond to coronavirus (COVID-19). These changes include temporarily closing more Admirals Club lounges, reducing flight attendant-customer interactions and maximizing space between customers on aircraft.
Food and beverage options will be limited through April 30. The reduced service will be based on flight length and destination. Full service will resume once the COVID-19 situation has stabilized. For all flights shorter than 2,200 miles, alcohol will not be available in the main cabin. Alcohol will be available on request in first class. Beverages available on request are limited to water, canned beverages or juice. No snacks or food for purchase will be served. Meals will not be offered in first class.
For all flights longer than 2,200 miles, including transcontinental and flights to Hawaii, alcohol will not be served in the main cabin except on long-haul international flights but will be available in first class. No snacks or food for purchase will be served. Main cabin meals will be served on long-haul international flights. First- and business-class meals will be served on one tray versus in courses. American will also suspend predeparture beverage service on all flights.
Most Admirals Club lounges are temporarily closed but maintain front desk customer service at large U.S. airports and at London’s Heathrow Airport.
In response to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines, American has temporarily relaxed seating policies for customers on most flights. To encourage social distancing, gate agents may reassign seats to create more space between customers. Once on board — provided there aren’t any aircraft weight or balance restrictions — customers can move to another seat within their ticketed cabin subject to availability. American will also block 50% of standard middle seats and all seats adjacent to flight attendant jump seats on every flight.
Because schedule changes increase the risk of stranded pets, all checked pet service is suspended. Carry-on pets and service and support animals are still permitted, as long as they comply with existing requirements. American Airlines Cargo will also still accept pets for transport, but with additional restrictions.
