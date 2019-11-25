Following a year of award-winning marketing campaigns, new events and hotel openings, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has reached yet another milestone. By December, Antigua and Barbuda will reach more than 300,000 stayover arrivals.
With the launch of a new “Come home” sweepstakes, the authority is inviting the Antiguan and Barbudan diaspora is invited to join the celebration.
“The destination has received tremendous growth since 2018, and we are proud to know that by December 2019, we would have met and surpassed our target of 300,000 stay-over visitor arrivals,” said Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez. “We have to recognize each and every one employed in the tourism industry, who have welcomed visitors to our shores and whose deliverance of quality customer care ensures our visitors have an amazing experience while they are here.”
“Reaching 300,000 stay-over tourism arrivals is a significant milestone,” said CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin James. “We have incredible partnerships with stakeholders throughout the industry, who have been instrumental in bringing us to this milestone, and who are as committed as we are to driving tourism growth.”
As Antigua and Barbuda Tourism officials push to reach the 300,000 mark, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has launched a sweepstakes inviting those who have left the islands to “Come home in December” to reconnect with family and friends, and ring in the new decade. The promotion offers a chance to win a free 3-night, 4-day trip back to Antigua during the summer of 2020. The promotion officially kicked off last week.
The sweepstake is open to citizens of Antigua and Barbuda living abroad and persons of Antiguan and Barbudan heritage. Individuals must enter on the www.visitantiguabarbuda.com website and be able to prove booking and travel between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31.
One winner will be selected from each of Antigua and Barbuda’s main source markets in the USA, Canada, U.K., Europe and the Caribbean. Winners will be selected by random drawing and will be expected to show proof of citizenship and heritage or lineage.
Visit www.visitantiguabarbuda.com to enter and for full details. terms and conditions for the promotion..
