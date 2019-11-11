Visitors can now explore the islands of Antigua and Barbuda independently with a new mobile phone app developed with Geotourist, a multiple award-winning mobile GPS travel technology. Navigational content has been created for the islands that allows visitors to explore the destinations on their own, being guided by Antiguan story-tellers on their mobile phone.
“As the needs of travelers evolve, Antigua and Barbuda will continue to enhance our product, and we are proud to be the first country within the Caribbean to launch this free mobile, GPS-triggered audio tour,” said CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C. James. “This new mobile app meets the needs of those explorers who have the desire to immerse themselves in local culture and seek out their own experiences, while still benefitting from a personal tour guide.”
The GeoTourist app is available on iPhone, iPads, Android phones and tablets and is free to download. When opened on Antigua and Barbuda, it highlights a variety of historical sites in Antigua’s capital city, St. John’s, as well as within the UNESCO World Heritage site of Nelson’s Dockyard.
Visitors can easily follow the clearly laid out map with well-known Antigua and Barbuda media personalities Jamilla Kirwan and Peter Gordon as narrators sharing historical facts about a number of structures, monuments and cultural icons.
