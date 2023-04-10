The USVI Idea Incubator, a new initiative of the UVI Research and Technology Park (RTPark) is currently accepting applications for its inaugural 15-week program to give Virgin Islanders a step-by-step framework for launching and growing a technology company, free of charge.
The program strives to educate and train participants on the fundamentals of working with developers to build a product while exposing them to industry best practices and providing the tools and resources to execute their ideas. This program is run in a hybrid format, with weekly virtual sessions and opportunities to engage in person during the first and the final weeks.
“Supporting local entrepreneurs is a key part of our mission here at the RTPark. Over the past few years we’ve had the opportunity to help residents grow and scale their businesses through programming like Accelerate VI and Pre-AVI, which in turn has provided us with unique insights into the needs of the founders in this market,” said Amanda Spann, entrepreneurship program manager. “We realized that it was critical for us to realign as an organization to provide a foundational education that would empower and enable residents to take their ideas from concept to creation and to break into the industry with confidence. We’ve recalibrated and have got a lot in store. We look forward to deploying Idea Incubator and helping Virgin Islanders take the first steps towards building the ideas of the future,” she said.
Idea Incubator will offer a series of workshops, webinars and mentoring sessions tailored to give them professional feedback, launch a product, boost their sales and polish their pitch.
“The entrepreneurship team at the RTPark is dedicated to creating an environment that is conducive to innovation and growth for Virgin Islanders who want to explore tech entrepreneurship,” said Director of Entrepreneurship Eric Sonnier. “We’re excited about working with another group of innovative problem solvers and can’t wait to see the results at the end of the 15 weeks.”
“As a born-and-raised St. Croix resident, I am thrilled to work for a program that is specifically designed to support USVI tech entrepreneurs. The USVI Idea Incubator provides an unparalleled opportunity for aspiring founders, and I encourage everyone to apply and join us on this journey,” said Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr., Accelerate VI operations manager.
Applicants must currently be based in the USVI, have a startup idea or business concept that can be delivered and deployed as a web or mobile app, have an innovative tech or tech-enabled business idea that either addresses a challenge specific to the U.S. Virgin Islands or has the ability to scale globally, has generated less than $50,000 in revenue and has raised or received less than $100,000 in total investment.
To apply, visit www.incubatevi.com.