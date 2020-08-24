Bohlke International Airways takes the term “family business” to a whole new level. Now in its 61st year, this St. Croix-based company has not only been run by three generations of the Bohlke family, but employees have brought their own family members into the fold, as well. Father and son, mother and daughter, brothers and cousins, family is the bond that holds the company together.
Bohlke International Airways is an award-winning FBO with the largest charter fleet in the Eastern Caribbean and the only FAA-certified 145 repair station. The company was started in 1959 by Bill Bohlke Sr. His son, Bill Bohlke Jr., followed in his father’s footsteps alongside his wife Tuddy. Today, their son Billy runs the day-to-day operations. His wife Laurie worked full time for the company until starting a family but is still very much involved in marketing, communications, and managing the five units they have to house pilots.
“It’s never boring and it really is a 24/7 job,” she said. “It was a little hard at first, following in the footsteps of Billy’s parents, who are like legends, but eventually we found our own beat. With more than 60 employees, it does take a lot to maintain and grow a company like that. Besides running the company, Billy’s also flying, so his plate is always full. My most important role is to be there to support him and be a listening ear.”
Some businesses frown upon having family members working together, but it seems to work well at Bohlke. Four sets of employees are related, often working side by side.
“They know who they want on their team.” Laurie Bohlke said. They are still treated like everyone else and have to submit a resume and interview, but allowing our team to pick their teammates has actually been very beneficial.”
Chief pilot Jose Coto has been with the company for four years. His son Johan Coto is a dispatcher for Boehlke who was hired a month ago.
For Jose Coto, the most rewarding part of working with his son is sharing quality time together while in a professional environment. For his son, working together reaffirms his admiration for his father.
“I’ve always wondered what it would be like for my dad and I to be working together in the same setting,” Johan Coto said. “My whole life I’ve always known him to be an aviator so I was always curious to see what he was like at the workplace. Let’s just say my assumptions were correct. There’s just something different about him when he’s flying; he’s calm, cool, collected. I remember him taking me with him flying as a kid and always leaving me in wonderment, like ‘Wow, he actually does this daily and for a living.’ I would often think of him as almost like a rock star like an average person considers one of the big airline pilots, but I had my own at home. How cool is that?”
Also a new hire, Breanna Thomas works as a customer service representative. Her mother is Cassandra Thomas, who has worked as a flight coordinator at Bohlke for four and a half years. They are as close on the job as they are at home.
“Now Breanna can really get to see what I do first hand,” Cassandra Thomas said. “We have teamwork at home and now we will have teamwork on the job as well.”
Brothers Steven and Miguel Davis have worked with Bohlke in facilities maintenance for two years. Miguel Davis also performs aircraft detailing. Both also work as jockeys in the St. Croix horse racing scene in their free time.
“This is my first time working with my brother. We make a great team… no challenges yet,” Steven said.
It came as a surprise when Miguel Davis walked into the office and found their cousin Judy Davis worked there as well, in accounts payable.
Matt Jones, an employee for six years, is the director of maintenance and a pilot. His brother, Zach Jones, is an aircraft mechanics apprentice and has been with the company for two and a half years.
“For me, I think it’s extremely beneficial that Matt and I have a built-in familiarity to our professional relationship that allows us to communicate in a more honest manner without apprehension,” said Zach Jones. “Growing up six years apart, it was difficult to relate with one another, but I think being able to work in the same field, and in the same company especially, it facilitates a way to strengthen the bond we started with.”
For more information visit www.bohlke.com.