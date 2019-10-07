ST. CROIX — The AT&T U.S. Virgin Islands retail team and local chapter of Women of AT&T recently raised $245 for the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix and donated 20 backpacks filled with wet wipes, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toothpaste and more.
The Women’s Coalition of St. Croix helps people impacted by violence, with services including crisis counseling, emergency shelter and transitional housing for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and dating violence and their children.
“As employees of a company with a long history of community involvement and volunteerism, giving back is ingrained in our work culture,” said Catherine Kling, AT&T area retail sales manager for the U.S. Virgin Islands. “We want to help make a difference in the lives of those in need, and that’s what the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix is doing.”
