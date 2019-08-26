Aspiring marine professionals in the British Virgin Islands now have the additional support needed to be trained to industry standards after Premier Andrew Fahie launched the “Back to the Sea” Maritime Industry Training Program this month.
“The BVI is already the sailing capital of the world, and together, we will claim our rightful place as the Mecca of the global marine industry. Therefore, all Virgin Islanders who wish to pursue a career in the marine industry by training at a legitimate accredited institution will be given the requisite support and encouragement to do so,” the premier said in a news release.
Fahie spoke about the many career opportunities in the marine sector. He noted the pay for boat mechanics, maritime consultants, marine engineers and naval architects, all of whom have salaries ranging in the U.S. from $27,800 to $148,950 annually. He also spoke to the economic activities that could be derived from this investment, such as the demand for marine supplies, accommodations, food and beverages and more.
The initiative is designed with two phases. The initial phase allows the BVI government to support those candidates who would be accepted by an accredited program in collaboration with the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College (HLSCC) or other institutions that have provided accredited marine training locally. The government will coordinate the program through its partnership with all marine industry stakeholders and will assist the college with the necessary resources to fulfill its mandate as the Regional Center for Excellence for Marine Studies within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, said Fahie.
The second phase is the government’s commitment in January 2020 to support students accepted to study at accredited maritime training institutions beyond the shores of the British Virgin Islands.
The first training will begin in September. Interested persons should contact the college for information on courses offered, to submit applications and complete the online registration of interest form. Visit https://hlscc.edu.vg/ to learn more.
Commented