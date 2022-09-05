Banco Popular announced significant changes to its overdraft practices, including eliminating the charge for insufficient funds for returned transactions, now in effect for individual and commercial accounts. The bank becomes the first financial institution from Puerto Rico to eliminate this fee, a decision affecting 1.8 million clients.
The change comes on the heels of several larger banks reducing or eliminating overdraft fees, such as Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, Wells Fargo and others. There has been increased pressure from federal regulators and consumer advocates to curb overdraft fees, which recently averaged more than $33 each instance, according to a 2021 Bankrate survey.
In 2019, banks collectively charged $15.5 billion in overdraft and not sufficient funds fees, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. More recently, various big banks received hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue from such fees during a nine-month period in 2021.
“We evaluate constantly the needs of the communities we serve. These changes are the result of a continuous effort to identify opportunities where we can make banking easier, safer and more equitable for our customers,” said Popular’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Javier D. Ferrer.
Over the years, the bank has made changes to its overdraft practices to benefit its customers. Some of these include the implementation of daily limits on overdraft fees on both paid and returned transactions and the elimination of overdraft finance charges.
Popular acknowledges the shifts in the industry, said Corporate Communications Officer Patricia Collado Yulfo, and “the most impactful change that we made is the elimination of the returned non-sufficient transaction fee. This is when the bank returns a transaction against insufficient funds or non-available funds. Here we went from a $15 charge per transaction to $0.”
Banco Popular also eliminated overdraft fees on transactions of $5 or less paid against insufficient funds, as well as the fees charged for maintaining overdrawn accounts.
Banco Popular has a variety of products and services available for its customers to avoid overdraft fees. For consumer accounts, “Cuenta Popular” available in Puerto Rico, and the “Popular Checking Account,” available for Virgin Islands clients, has no overdraft fees and is certified by the non-profit Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. This was achieved after the bank met the Bank On National Account Standards for transactional accounts that are considered safe and affordable.
The institution also offers reserve lines of credit, which allow transactions to be authorized when there are insufficient funds without generating an overdraft fee. It also provides Mi Banco Alerts, where customers can choose to be notified when their account falls below a certain balance. In addition, customers can check their balances through Mi Banco Mobile or Web Cash Manager at Banco Popular’s more than 550 ATMs or by calling TeleBanco Popular.