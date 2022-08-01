Beautiful Beginnings Bridal Gallery on St. Thomas celebrates its 20th year, thanks to the community that has supported the company and owner Jennifer Carbon through what many would consider insurmountable odds. Through two hurricanes, a stroke, a fire and COVID-19, Beautiful Beginnings has met many challenges and has now opened a new showroom in Prime Storage Mall.
Carbon has always been a fighter, according to her daughter Krystal Augustine, now manager at Beautiful Beginnings. Once a waitress at the Ritz Carlton and Frenchman’s Reef, Carbon started selling clothing years ago. By the time Augustine was in grade school, Carbon had added wedding attire and wedding décor, under business names such as Bridal Love World and Madamoiselle. She opened Beautiful Beginnings in Wheatley Center in 2002, offering full-service event decor, ready-made and custom gift arrangements for all occasions, along with formal and wedding clothing for the entire family.
Having helped her mother with event décor growing up, Augustine was certainly familiar with the business. While pregnant with triplets, Augustine was unable to continue work in the nursing industry because of the physical strain, so she joined her mother at Beautiful Beginnings.
The real troubles started with hurricanes Irma and Maria. The business didn’t suffer much, however, because of an inability to access medication, Carbon suffered a stroke two weeks after the storms. Augustine stepped in as manager to keep the business going.
“It was a sad thing to see for her, knowing she is not in a position to be a fighter like I know she is physically, to do what she has done before, and I just saw it’s only me that can make this happen,” said Augustine.
Carbon moved in with her daughter to help take care of the triplets, now seven, and deals with a lot of the ordering and phone work, while Augustine does the legwork.
Then came the fire in March of 2020, the week COVID first struck the islands, and just days before the Tiny/Little/Miss Beautiful Beginning beauty pageant sponsored and run by Beautiful Beginnings, was to be held. The store was completely destroyed, along with all the inventory, as well as all the pageant crowns and trophies. Carbon had liability insurance, but no insurance on her inventory. Everything was lost.
“It’s been a journey, and I must say God has been in the mix,” said Augustine. “I thought it was all over after the fire.”
Not long after, a client whose wedding Carbon had decorated years before, called and asked if Augustine could decorate for a home party for her twins’ graduation, and Beautiful Beginnings was reborn, offering decorating services and gift baskets by delivery to loyal long-time customers as well as new clients that saw Augustine’s social media posts.
Having a storefront, the business was previously more focused on clothing, decorating in between dressing people for weddings and proms. Now Augustine can flex her decorating skills at homes, event venues and beaches. She has now expanded services to villas and has a contract with Emerald Beach Resort to decorate rooms when requested.
“I didn’t really have the time to bring out the decorating part in me that I knew I already had,” she said. “This situation just totally brought it out. From the time I did that first job and posted it, it just started flowing,” she said. “Facebook has been a pure blessing.”
Hoping for a commercial space in Prime Storage Mall, Augustine finally got her wish to open a small showroom. They started the paperwork in March and she has been slowly readying the space, which offers a limited selection of formalwear. As always, clothing can be special ordered, usually within one or two weeks. At Beautiful Beginnings, they are aware that the island is small and do their best not to sell the same dress to those attending the same event.
They not only do custom gift baskets, but there are several ready-made baskets available for all occasions that can be picked up as last-minute gifts. Custom baskets can include fruit, perfumes, Victoria Secret sets, plush bears, body care, wallets, colognes for men, fashion watches and much more. Baskets start at $40. They also offer gifts in a balloon starting at $35.
As for the pageant, because the 2020-2021 contest was postponed due to COVID, the 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 winners of the Miss New Beginning Pageant, Anai Aubrey and Jada JnPhillip, were both crowned in a recent ceremony. The pageant showcases “educated, motivated and fashion-inspired young women on the island with the goal of making the beginning of adulthood a beautiful and successful one.”
“The intention came up from my mom,” said Augustine. “She was always dealing with girls for dresses for pageants and decided we should do a pageant for ourselves. She just loves pageantry and etiquette. I was into pageantry myself and have been a chaperon, so I had all the knowledge to create a pageant. It turned out to be very good and very positive.”
For now, Beautiful Beginnings is open by appointment only, but on August 22, Augustine will offer split walk-in hours from 8 to 10 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as appointments.
“I cannot stop thanking the community,” Augustine said. “It’s literally through their support that this could even happen. It’s a great feeling.”
For more information, call 340-715-3979 or visit the Beautiful Beginnings Facebook page.