ST. THOMAS — Bellows International’s parent company, Anderson Holdings, announced Wednesday the sale of its U.S. and British Virgin Islands beverage divisions to Clare Holdings of Illinois.
The company also acquired West Indies Company, Prestige Wine Group, Leeward Islands Management Company and Caribbean Cellars, Ltd., according to a statement released by the Los Angeles-based Anderson Holdings, which has been doing business locally since 1980 as Topa Equities VI Corporation.
Clare Holdings is a family-owned business in operation since 1982. Along with the company’s beverage distribution company, transportation subsidiary and real estate investment company in Illinois, it has a strong footprint in the Caribbean through its Merchants Market food and related products distribution network. Merchants Market operates a duty-free warehouse in Port of Palm Beach, Fla., has distribution warehouse facilities on St. Thomas, St. Croix and Anguilla, according to the statement.
Topa, in addition to having owned and operated the wholesale beverage distribution companies owns Dorchester Insurance Company, Topa Insurance Services, as well as commercial and industrial real estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“While we did not have any immediate plans to sell our beverage division in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, we found a motivated and perfect long-term buyer for these companies in the McEnery family,” Bill Anderson, chairman and CEO of Anderson Holdings, said in the prepared statement.
Anderson said he knows the Clare Holdings’ owners well, and the company comes with vast experience in the beverage industry.
“I have known Emmett and his father Gene for many years. They are highly experienced in the beverage industry and they have a track record in growth initiatives throughout the Caribbean region through their ownership of Merchants Market,” Anderson said. “We will be forever grateful for the opportunities we had to work with our truly outstanding Virgin Island beverage professionals and team members for over 40 years and we look forward to maintaining our presence in the U.S. Virgin Islands through our real estate and insurance divisions.”
Richard Berry, president of Topa Equities VI Corporation, who the statement noted will remain with the company following the sale, praised the transaction.
“This is a very exciting time for our group of companies in the Virgin Islands as well as for our employees and for me personally,” Berry said. “Clare Holdings and the McEnery family are a forward-thinking group with very similar operations and values to those of the Andersons and I very much look forward to working with them to build on our group’s reputation as the leading distribution company in the region by expanding our operations in the Virgin Islands and in the Caribbean. I am very grateful and want to thank Bill Anderson and the Anderson Holdings Board of Directors for their support over my 34-year career with them.”
Emmett McEnery, who serves as president of Clare Holdings, said in the news release that the addition of the Topa Equities VI companies “will create long-term growth for our customers, suppliers and employees.”
“We have great respect for the Anderson family and the companies they have built in the Virgin Islands. This is a great organization, one that shares in our family and business values,” he said. “... This acquisition expands on our mission to provide great brands, exceptional service and value to our customers throughout the Caribbean.”