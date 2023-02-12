ST. THOMAS — Puerto Rico’s largest furniture and appliance store has joined another island family. Berrios, the licensee on St. Thomas for Ashley Furniture, opened its doors in Four Winds Plaza this past Monday.
Berrios first opened in Puerto Rico in 1974 by the Berrios family, now being run by the family’s second generation. They have grown to operate 27 stores on the island. With their new St. Thomas store, they have partnered with Ashley Furniture, one of the largest furniture manufacturers in the world. In addition to Ashley products, Berrios also has relationships with other factories and agents around the world, allowing them to offer quality products at different prices.
“It is our goal to also meet some of those lower price point demands because we may have some customers that may not be ready to step into Ashley prices points and we do that through the Berrios channels. We feel like we’ve been able to price reasonably for the market ... with the additional costs of doing business on St. Thomas,” said Douglas Spencer, corporate group vice president of Empresas Berrios, the parent company for Berrios.
The sizable showroom at Berrios features furniture for the living room, bedroom and dining room, as well as TVs, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, speakers, washers, dryers, home accessories and more, with quality names brands such as Whirlpool and Samsung. A number of the appliances are in stock on island, and they have several hundred new mattresses ready to go. Furniture and appliances not in stock on the island can be shipped from Puerto Rico within nine or 10 days.
The showroom displays will change as they assess the needs and wants of the island’s residents.
Each store is different and has its own challenges, and even their own unique customers. For example, Berrios doesn’t actually sell a lot of accessories, using them more for display, according to Spencer, but here on St. Thomas they have already sold more in three days than in all of their other stores in a month. Berrios is able to adapt and provide their customers with more of what they want and need.
“We have somewhere in the neighborhood of 6,000 containers a year coming in from all over the world into Puerto Rico, so we have people working full time to make sure shipments are on time,” said Spencer. “My guess is that we’ll have 300 to 400 containers coming into St. Thomas a year.”
A new suite of furniture can be quite an investment. Berrios offers Synchrony credit for those not ready to use cash or credit card, and as soon as they acquire the proper license for the V.I., Berrios will offer their own financing.
Protection plans for upholstered products are also available with extended warranties beyond the manufacturer’s warranty to give customers even more confidence.
“If, for instance, you spill a glass of wine on it, we come to clean it. If we can’t clean it, we’ll replace it. Those kinds of programs are available. We have seven technicians in Puerto Rico on the roads every day doing warranty work and we hope to be able to hire and train some technicians here on St. Thomas,” said Spencer.
Berrios is flexible about delivery, as well. Instead of incorporating delivery fees into the product price, delivery is charged separately so that those who can pick up their own furniture don’t automatically incur that cost.
Being part of the community is important to Berrios. Although some of their seasoned staff is on St. Thomas to initially get things organized and train staff, the permanent staff will all be local. During their official grand opening toward the end of this month they will announce a donation of new mattresses for the 44 beds used by the V.I. Fire Service.
“We do want to be a member of the community, and this is something tangible that we can do and feel like we are investing in the community,” Spencer said.
As part of the larger community, Berrios has invested close to $1 million dollars in recycling equipment in Puerto Rico to do their part to reduce waste. They shred all of their cardboard and ship it back to the states to be reused. The foam packing material, which the furniture business uses in abundance, is gathered, ground and heated to make blocks, which Berrios sells to Malaysia to make picture frames. They are negotiating with their carrier on St. Thomas to ship foam from the St. Thomas store back to Puerto Rico to be processed, reducing the burden on the island’s landfill.
“During Hurricane Maria, at one point, I had 60 containers of foam sitting in our yard because no one had the equipment to deal with it. That’s the kind of volume that comes with furniture and appliance packaging, so anything we can do to minimize that island impact is a better option than throwing it in the landfill with limited resources,” Spencer said.
For more information, visit berrioshome.com or call 340-643-9595.